How they make it: Monmouth Glass Studio blown away by commercial interest

Monmouth Glass Studio's monthly power bills are through the roof.

They need to be in order to keep up with customer demand.

Started by Stephen Bradbourne and Isaac Katzoff​ in 2013 the central Auckland glass blowing business makes bespoke lighting and homeware using traditional glass blowing techniques.

Inside its studio sits a giant furnace that holds molten glass, a re-heating chamber, or "glory hole", a small kiln to heat coloured glass and an annealer oven to slowly cool completed hot glass pieces.

The gas-powered furnace holds up to 120 kilograms of glass and runs 24 hours a day. It burns at 950 degrees Celsius when not in use and 1100C on blowing days.

If it does need to be be switched off for maintenance it takes seven days to heat up.

Bradbourne said the studio's monthly power bill was a few thousand dollars.

"The overheads of glass blowing are so great," Bradbourne said.

Between them the pair have 42 years of glass blowing experience, and up until recently made mostly exhibition pieces to sell in art galleries.

But three years ago the two turned their sights to commercial production after completing a large scale light fit out for upmarket Auckland restaurant Ortolana​ in Britomart, which required 150 blown domes to be suspended from the ceiling.

Monmouth Glass Studio had been flat out ever since with most lights selling for between $400 and $900 each.

"The lighting took off and we really saw the potential down the commercial road."

The two hand make everything to order using glass blowing techniques used by the ancient Romans.

The most modern tool they use in the process is a folded up newspaper soaked in water, used to help shape the hot glass.

Glass is delivered to the studio as a fine powder shipped from Australia in 1 tonne blocks.

"It looks like sand. Most of it is fine silicone with a bunch of other chemicals."

After being turned to molten glass in the furnace a small amount of glass is gathered on the end of a blow pipe and blown into a starter bubble.

The glass bubble is blown, rolled, shaped and reheated several times to gradually increase its size.

"Every step of that blowing process needs to be perfect in order for the next stage to go well."

After the piece has been shaped it is put inside an annealing oven where it is slowly cooled over about 10 hours.

