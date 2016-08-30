Apple told to pay billions in back taxes

Apple must pay up to NZ$20 billion in back taxes in Ireland - European Commission

REUTERS Ireland has been told it must recover NZ$20 billion in illegal tax benefits from Apple.

The European Union says Ireland has given illegal tax benefits worth up to 13 billion euros (NZ$20.08bn) to Apple and must now recover the unpaid back taxes from the US technology company, plus interest.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: "Member states cannot give tax benefits to selected companies - this is illegal under EU state aid rules."

The announcement was made on Tuesday night, NZ time.

She said a three-year investigation found Ireland granted such lavish tax breaks to Apple over many years that the multinational's effective corporate tax rate on its European profits dropped from one per cent in 2003 to a mere 0.0005 per cent in 2014.

The Commission said "Ireland must now recover the unpaid taxes in Ireland from Apple for the years 2003 to 2014 of up to €13 billion, plus interest".

The Irish government denied granting favourable fiscal treatment to the maker of the iPhone and other consumer electronics products, computer software and online services. "Ireland's position remains that the full amount of tax was paid in this case and no state aid was provided," the Irish statement said. "Ireland does not do deals with taxpayers."

Apple opened its factory in Cork in October 1980, and the company said it had since expanded its operations there from 60 to 6000 staff, becoming Ireland's largest taxpayer in the process.

The Irish finance minister, Michael Noonan, said he would seek approval from the Irish Cabinet to appeal the EU Commission's ruling to European courts.

"It is important that we send a strong message that Ireland remains an attractive and stable location of choice for long-term substantive investment," Noonan said. "Apple has been in Ireland since the 1980s and employs thousands of people in Cork."

APPLE BITES BACK

In a statement, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said there was no basis to the European Commission's ruling, and the company would appeal.

Over 30 years, Apple had followed guidance from Irish tax authorities on how to comply with the law, "and we pay all the taxes we owe".

"At its root, the commission's case is not about how much Apple pays in taxes. It is about which government collects the money."

Cook accused the commission of trying to "rewrite Apple's history in Europe, ignore Ireland's tax laws and upend the international tax system in the process".

He said it was wrong to state the Irish government had given Apple a "special deal" on its taxes.

"This claim has no basis in fact or in law. We never asked for, nor did we receive, any special deals. We now find ourselves in the unusual position of being ordered to retroactively pay additional taxes to a government that says we don't owe them any more than we've already paid."

He said the commission was trying to override Ireland's tax law, and infringing on its sovereignty in the process.

Cook added that Apple was committed to continuing its operations in Ireland, despite the ruling.

