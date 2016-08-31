Racism claim at top Aussie school

Teacher says he was victim of racial discrimination at top Australian school

Supplied McKinnon Secondary College teacher Manu Chopra said he was "denigrated and humiliated" at a staff party.

A teacher has accused a top Victorian school of racial discrimination after he was allegedly told he made the staff room look like "Angelina Jolie's family".

The former McKinnon Secondary College maths teacher also claimed that a colleague referred to him as the "brown-skinned man" at a staff party and said "we don't need more brown skins in our staffroom".

Manu Chopra has taken his fight against the high-performing state school to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), accusing the Education Department, the school's principal Pitsa Binnion and seven staff members of victimising him.

He claimed that a colleague said "our staffroom does not need to look like Angelina Jolie's family" – a reference to the Hollywood star's multicultural and multiracial family.

He has also raised concerns about his treatment at a 2013 staff party, where a female colleague intervened in a conversation he was having with another female colleague to "save" her.

The colleague invited the woman to dance and as the pair walked away, he claimed another colleague called out "good job" and the woman gave her a thumbs-up gesture. He said this "denigrated and humiliated him".

Chopra said his colleague was trying to save the woman from "the brown-skinned man".

VCAT senior member Bernadette Steele said that if proven, these allegations could amount to breaches of Australia's Equal Opportunity Act.

Chopra also claimed that he was called "unprofessional" in front of students, that a teacher "screamed" at him and that he was bullied in union meetings. But Steele said that most of the allegations raised by Chopra would not amount to discriminatory behaviour if proven.

The case is being heard in the human rights division of VCAT. The matter now listed for a compulsory conference on October 10.



McKinnon Secondary College is one of state's top-performing schools. It is a multicultural school, and almost half its students have a language background other than English.

Property developers are taking advantage of the school's popularity, knocking down houses and building apartments in the school's coveted zone.

An Education Department spokesman said he could not comment on the matter while it was before VCAT.

- The Age