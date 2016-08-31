Dubai's ruler orders management shake-up after absences

khalifasaeed / instagram Dubai's ruler has ordered a shake-up of the city state's management, including the retirement of nine senior officials, a day after he conducted a surprise spot check of government offices and found a significant number of employees absent.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's government posted online a video of him making an unannounced visit to a government office and finding it empty, an exercise which a Dubai media official said was intended to "send a message".

Governments around the Gulf are trying to make their bureaucracies more efficient as low oil prices pressure state finances, and the move by Sheikh Mohammed is one of the most dramatic efforts in that direction so far.

He ordered the retirement on Monday of nine members of Dubai Municipality's executive management, including directors and assistant director-generals in departments such as legal affairs and planning, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM reported.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed thanked the nine retired officials for their service but said he wanted to allow a new generation of young leaders to take control and provide top-quality services to the public, WAM reported.

The working week in Dubai is generally Sunday to Thursday.

- Reuters