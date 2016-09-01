After parents' outcry, Target pulls 'sexist' Batgirl t-shirt

Before you save the world, little girls are told, first do the washing.

It is doubtful a two-year-old would know what dry cleaning is.

But Target Australia has withdrawn a Batgirl t-shirt aimed at young girls from its stores following an outcry over a 'sexist message' emblazoned on the front to do with dry cleaning and other household chores.

The pink t-shirt in sizes 2-12 created a social media storm after an Australian woman posted a photo of it from a shop display to a parents' forum on Facebook.

Another girls' t-shirt sold at Target.

The t-shirt suggests that girls who idolise Batgirl must do the chores of dry cleaning and washing before saving the world.

"Batgirl to-do list: Dry clean cape, wash batmobile, fight crime, save the world," it reads.

Mary Sheargold said she thought the message was "really inappropriate" and "outrageous", especially when compared to the boys version of the t-shirt, which was also displayed in the shop window.

The boys' version was yellow and read: "Like father like son, yes my dad is Batman".

"I'd like to see a society where men and women are contributing equally at home," said Sheargold, a lawyer. "I think it sends a really damaging message, not just to children, but to society."

Another woman who saw Sheargold's post, Nina Collins, contacted Target on Facebook to complain about the design.

Collins, from Northcote, said she was sick of the sometimes subtle design differences in boys and girls clothing that send the wrong messages.

"This t-shirt probably isn't even the worst," Collins said.

She said little of the clothing sold in popular stores for girls have pockets where they can keep tissues or treasures, while boys clothing often has a lot of pockets and is more practical.

Also, girls shoes have very little grip compared to boys shoes, making it harder for them to climb up slides or run.

"All those messages add up subtly to making them feel less capable.

"There is a whole cohort of shoppers out there who are not impressed by the way these labels speak down to our children. Hopefully the word will get back to the designers that you can have positive slogans on t-shirts."

Other posters on Target's page noted similarly 'sexist' t-shirt slogans stocked by the retailer, including a girls shirt that includes the Audrey Hepburn quote: "Happy girls are the prettiest."

Collins' post about the Batgirl shirt received hundreds of comments, many of them disagreeing with her stance.

Target later posted on its page that: "It absolutely wasn't our intention to cause any offence with this shirt, so we really appreciate you all getting in touch with us to let us know your thoughts. We've taken this feedback on board, and sincerely apologise for any disappointment caused."

However, that response did not satisfy those following the viral post.

Five hours later, Target said in a statement it was pulling the shirt from its shelves.

"After reviewing and reading our customers concerns on the Batgirl tee, we have decided to remove the shirt from our stores. It was never Target's intention to offend our customers with this item."

- New Statesman