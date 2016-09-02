Australian drug testing worker sacked for refusing drug test

123rf It began with a dog bite and escalated to accusations of heroin use.

A leading provider of workplace drug tests unfairly sacked an employee because she refused to take a drug test after her neighbour accused her of using heroin.

Australia's Fair Work Commission has ordered Dorevitch Pathology to pay the worker almost A$30,000 (NZ$31,070) in compensation after she was sacked in April and has not been able to find a new job since.

The woman's ordeal started when her dog bit her neighbour's child, causing a dispute that escalated to the point where she sought an apprehended violence order (AVO).

On March 17, the neighbour called Dorevitch and alleged the woman and another employee were under the influence of drugs including heroin, and had company property at the house they shared.

The worker, who Fairfax Media is not naming because of the unproven drug allegations against her, was called into a meeting at Dorevitch's head office in Melbourne the next day and asked to provide a urine sample for a drug test.

The commission was told she became agitated and left the meeting to have a cigarette and then left the office, promising to return, but instead visiting a doctor and calling in sick.

The woman, who since 2003 had herself collected urine, hair and blood samples for workplace drug tests before being promoted to middle management, was fired a fortnight later for "serious misconduct" because of her failure to follow "reasonable directions".

The sacked worker told the tribunal she refused the drug test because she did not want her manager taking the urine sample and was concerned her colleagues would know she was being tested.

She argued the proposed method of taking the test breached Dorevitch's own drug testing policy and industry standard practice.

Her boss agreed that the proposed test would not have complied with testing standards.

The commission heard there was confusion within Dorevitch, which claims to be the "leading provider" of drug and alcohol testing services in the state of Victoria, about why it was firing the worker.

Chief executive Neville Moller testifyed that he approved the dismissal because he thought she refused a drug test at the second meeting, not the first.

The HR officer involved in the dismissal knew the worker was taking out an AVO against her neighbour and that it was the same neighbour who raised the drug allegations, but she drew no connection between the two things, the commission heard.

Commissioner Michelle Bissett found there was no valid reason for the worker's sacking and that she had been unfairly dismissed.

"Even if there had been a valid reason, the lack of procedural fairness afforded by the decision-makers and the uncertainty as to their reasons for dismissal would render the dismissal unjust," she said in her decision.

"[The] dismissal was harsh, it was unjust and it was unreasonable."

Commissioner Bissett ordered Dorevitch to pay the worker A$27,900 in compensation.

The compensation had been reduced by 10 per cent because of the worker's "unusual" behaviour which contributed to her losing her job, she said.

- SMH