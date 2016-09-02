Meet the man who earns $13m

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce gets $13 million a year after $1m pay rise

SMH Some of Australia's highest earning CEO's earned as much as A$30 (NZ$31m) million last year.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has been richly rewarded for turning the airline's fortunes around, with his total remuneration rising just over $A1 million (NZ$1.03m) to A$12.96 million (NZ$13.4m).

While Joyce's base pay only rose from A$2 million to A$2.1 million, his cash bonus jumped from $1.9 million to $3.3 million.

The sharp increases in both long-term and short-term incentive payments reflect the jump in the Qantas share price, which has more than doubled over the last three years, rising from A$1.38 to A$3.25 on Friday.

GETTY IMAGES Alan Joyce is now taking home A$13m (NZ13.45m) after a $1m pay raise.

Joyce's pay was even ahead of that of Commonwealth Bank chief Ian Narev, who received A$12.3 million. The CBA's chief's pay packet was met with public outrage amid calls for a royal commission into the nation's big banks.

By comparison, as of October 2015, Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings earns $4.94m, ANZ's NZ chief David Hisco takes home $4.03m, Air New Zealand chief Christopher Luxon earns $3.05m, and Spark chief exective earns Simon Moutter earns $2.9m (all in NZD).

Last month Joyce delivered a record full-year profit for Qantas of A$1.5 billion, thanks to falling fuel costs and an improvement in its international business.

The company resumed dividend payments for the first time in seven years, rewarding patient shareholders with a 7¢ payout.

The airline paid 25,000 staff cash bonuses between A$2500 and A$3000. That is in addition to a 5 per cent bonus paid last year for staff who agreed to an 18-month pay freeze.

But Qantas warned that its revenue would be under pressure in the 2017 year due to rising competition in its international division and the impact of the end of the resources boom on its domestic business.

The next best paid among Qantas' top brass was Gareth Evans, head of Qantas international arm, whose total salary rose from $3.9 million to $4.4 million in 2016.

