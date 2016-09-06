Aussie miner Rio Tinto sued over talcum powder cancer link

Australian miner Rio Tinto is being sued in the US by ovarian cancer sufferers who allege their use of talcum powder sourced from the resources giant's mines led to their medical condition.

Rio Tinto's wholly owned subsidiary Rio Tinto Minerals Inc has been named alongside US healthcare product giant Johnson & Johnson in the cases filed in Louisiana by four cancer sufferers and the husband of a woman who died.

All five women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer between 2011 and 2015 and all used the products Johnson Baby Powder and Shower to Shower to "dust her perineum for feminine hygiene purposes", according to court documents obtained by Fairfax Media.

Johnson & Johnson has been subject to more than 1000 legal actions since concerns about the links between its talcum powder products, including Johnson's Baby Powder, and ovarian cancer sparked a legal frenzy in the US. Potential exposure to the product worldwide, including hundreds of thousands of Australians, could lead to further cases.

Since February, two women have won damages claims totalling A$172 million (NZ$179 million) in separate cases launched in Missouri after juries found their use of talc had led to their terminal ovarian cancer.

This is the first major talc case to embroil Rio Tinto, a mainstay stock for Australia's major superannuation funds, and if the jury finds a link between its products and the cancer it could cost the miner many millions in compensation payments.

Rio Tinto Minerals and its then wholly owned talc subsidiary Luzenac America mined the "talc at issue in this case" which was then used to make Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower, the complaints state.

The cases filed in Louisiana allege Johnson & Johnson, Rio Tinto Minerals and Luzenac "failed to inform its customers and end users of its products of a known catastrophic health hazard associated with the use of its products".

"All of the defendants have been aware for nearly forty years of independent scientific studies linking the use of their products to the increased risk of ovarian cancer in women when used in the perineal area.

"Luzenac America Inc and Rio Tinto Minerals Inc supply customers with materials safety data sheets for talc. These material safety data sheets are supposed to convey adequate health and warning information."

Rio Tinto, which sold Luzenac in 2011, was contacted for comment and was unable to respond by deadline after the Melbourne-based company referred the request to its US office.

A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson said the company would "continue to defend the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder".

"Multiple scientific and regulatory reviews have determined that talc is safe for use in cosmetic products and the labelling on Johnson's Baby Powder is appropriate," the spokeswoman said.

"For over 100 years, Johnson & Johnson has provided consumers with a safe choice for cosmetic powder products and we will continue to work hard to exceed consumer expectations and evolving product preferences."

More recently, in August a court in New Jersey threw out two unrelated cases against Johnson & Johnson over concerns about the quality of the expert evidence provided by the plaintiffs in that case.

