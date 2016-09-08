Knives out at Dick Smith - CEO was "out of his depth" said chairman

Fairfax Media The much vaunted revival of Dick Smith Electronics was hiding a litany of blunders. Elizabeth Knight comments.

Dick Smith chairman Rob Murray and his right-hand man, Jamie Tomlinson, harboured a secret desire to get rid of chief executive Nick Abboud months before the electronics retailer's collapse.

Tomlinson, a former non-executive director, told a NSW Supreme Court examination on Wednesday that by the end of October 2015 he wanted to replace Abboud because of his poor supplier relationships, poor inventory purchase, negative cash flow and problems with the banks.

During the five-hour examination, Tomlinson repeated three times Abboud was "out of his depth" as Dick Smith CEO.

SASHA WOOLLEY/FAIRFAX MEDIA CEO Nick Abboud's job was on the line months before the retailer's collapse.

"I just don't think he was the right person. It was an issue of competency, not one of dishonesty or deceit," he said.

In an internal email to Tomlinson, Murray said: "He [Abboud] knows he needs to move on."

BRENDON THORNE/FAIRFAX MEDIA In an internal email, Rob Murray said: 'He [Mr Abboud] needs to move on'.

Tomlinson told Murray in an email: "Nick [Abboud] has no credibility with suppliers, shareholders, some management and me"

Tomlinson had been poached by former Lion CEO Mr Murray to sit on the Dick Smith board after 11 years as Lion CFO.

Before joining the board, Murray had reassured him the board faced "classic retail challenges", but there were "no horrible skeletons in the cupboard".

He started at Dick Smith in April 2015. Nine months later, the company went into administration, leaving creditors more than a A$260 million (NZ$268 million) shortfall.

'THE BUSINESS DIDN'T NEED TO FAIL'

Despite its collapse, he told the court the electronics retailer could have avoided the worst if it had a better management team.

"In my view this business didn't need to fail. It wasn't insolvent, we didn't breach accounting standards," he said.

In an internal email, Tomlinson said the board needed to watch out for Abboud "gilding the lilies".

At the examination, he explained the Dick Smith CEO had the tendency to avoid bad news and not bring issues to the board's attention when there were many issues in relation to the high level of inventory and inability to hit forecasts.

He said Abboud had a poor strategy of making private label products in which Dick Smith had no competitive edge. He recalled listening to a presentation from the management in May 2015 on Dick Smith's strategy to produce its own private label appliances.

After listening to the presentation, he had told Abboud: "I can't see how Dick Smith has any competitive advantage in appliances."

Abboud said Dick Smith private label products would have "connectivity". "It means you can lie in bed and boil the kettle [using your iPhone]," he said.

Tomlinson said it puzzled him why anyone would want to boil the kettle from the bed.

"Suppose you want to actually do that ... Harvey Norman can [also] allow people to boil the kettle from their iPhone," he said.

According to him, Abboud also had a strained relationship with Apple suppliers.

"At some stage the CEO stopped promoting Apple, which I think annoyed Apple quite a bit. I didn't think that was clever because Apple brings foot traffic to the stores," he said.

Abboud had been an up-and-coming senior executive at Myer before private equity firm Anchorage Capital hired him to run Dick Smith.

He said it was apparent from his visits to stores and his own investigation the quality of inventory was poor. He recalled looking around at the phone brands on the shop display and thinking they were made up of unwanted stocks.

"I just don't know who was going to buy them," he thought to himself at the time.

WAVISH RESIGNATION 'A BLESSING'

The examination aired cracks and internal tensions within the board well before the retailers' collapse.

An internal email shows when retail veteran Bill Wavish resigned from the Dick Smith board in March 2015, the chairman was secretly delighted.

Murray said in an email Wavish's departure would "leave a hole in terms of his enormous retail knowledge" – he had been Woolworths CFO and Myer chairman – but from a behavioural and leadership point of view it was "candidly a blessing".

Tomlinson said while he never met Wavish, he understood Wavish had a "very strong personality" and he tended to dominate conversations at board meetings and audit committee meetings.

At Tuesday's examination Wavish defended the electronic retailer's controversial use of rebates, saying the whole business strategy was to use suppliers' extended credit terms as substitute for banks over the Christmas period and squeeze as much money as possible from all levels of the supply channel.

Dick Smith's use of rebates came under fire after liquidator McGrath Nicol found its reliance on supplier rebates led to poor purchasing decisions based on supplier terms rather than customer demand.

Since the company's collapse, 54-year-old Tomlinson has been forced into early retirement. At the examination, the registrar asked Tomlinson to state his occupation.

After a long pause, he replied: "Retired."

- SMH