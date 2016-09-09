Cotton On takes it to the world

Cotton On, the Aussie fashion giant striding to global success

Australian apparel success story the Cotton On Group is on the verge of becoming a global business, with revenue from international outposts set to surpass what it earns at home.

The milestone will happen "imminently", according to the group's chief executive, Peter Johnson, in a year in which the company marks a quarter of a century since founder Nigel Austin started selling denim jackets at a market in the Victorian costal town of Geelong.

From those humble beginnings, the Cotton On Group's seven brands in fashion and accessories span more than 1400 stores in 18 countries, making it one of the few Australian retailers to have successfully gone global.

Johnson said the group would open another 250 stores globally this financial year, pushing total revenue past A$2 billion (NZ$2.1 billion). And for the first time, the majority of sales would come from outside of Australia. "It's happening as we speak," Johnson said.

"While there continues to be growth in the Australian market through all of our brands and also the e-commerce channel, the reality is that they'll be greater opportunities throughout the rest of the world."

Johnson said the group's next major step was trying to break into the United Kingdom and then Europe.

The first physical Typo store – selling youth-orientated stationery and accessories – will open in the UK before Christmas, after a successful online store launch in April, creating an outpost from which to expand into apparel, Johnson said.

The group's international expansion has mostly been contained to Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the American "sunbelt", which have similar climates to Australia, making them an easy fit for Australian-designed clothes.

"It's one of the reason we launched with Typo first [in the UK], because we can understand a lot about the market without the added pressure of extreme winter in the apparel business," he said. "It's a strategic way of getting in to the market without betting the farm.

"We think we will combine the learnings of the northern part of the USA and our experience with Typo to give us the intel to be able to grow our apparel brands in the region."

Despite the now global nature of its business, Cotton On says it remains committed to its base in Geelong, and on Friday will announce a joint $40 million investment in a new stock distribution centre at the nearby Avalon Airport.

Johnson said the centre would speed up daily stock deliveries to the vertically integrated retailer's 778-plus Australian stores, which includes brands Rubi Shoes, T-bar and Supré.

The new centre will be able to process 300,000 products a day and improve delivery of online orders, Johnson said, which was the fastest growing part of the business.

"In e-commerce, it's that last leg that's critical in delivering to our customers' demands, so this investment is largely around that last leg of our supply chain."

Avalon Airport is covering three-quarters of the investment, while the Victorian government is spending A$1.5m developing the airport's industrial and logistics precinct.

In Australia, Cotton On has started opening large-format multi-brand stores in CBD locations, putting it head-to-head with international apparel giants such as H&M, after the model's success in places like South Africa, where there are over 170 stores.

Reflecting on the company's 25 years, chief financial officer Mick Hardwick said Cotton On's private ownership was "one of the secret herbs and spices" of its success, affording it the time to work out how to win over customers in new markets.

