Cats replace adverts at a London tube station

ITN Adverts in Clapham Common tube station have been replaced with pictures of cats by a campaign group.

One London tube station is a great place if you love cats, but would be a nightmare if they weren't your cup of tea.

Commuters are taking time to "paws" and admire the wall-to-wall cats at the Clapham Common station, where photos of felines have replaced adverts.

There's not a normal ad in sight after campaign group the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raised over £20,000 (NZ$36,297) to put cats on all the advertising spots.

Cats are everywhere at the station.

CATS has teamed up with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and Cats Protection to show the photos, which are of stray cats that need a home.

READ MORE:

* My Food Bag advertising - stereotyped or smart?

* Alcohol advertising and sponsorship in sport to be look at by Government

The group was also making a point about the amount of advertising people are bombarded by every day of things they can't afford, or don't need.

"Really we just want people to come here and enjoy it, maybe think a bit differently about the world around them," said James Turner of CATS.

- Stuff