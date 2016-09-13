Cats replace adverts at a London tube station video

ITN

Adverts in Clapham Common tube station have been replaced with pictures of cats by a campaign group.

One London tube station is a great place if you love cats, but would be a nightmare if they weren't your cup of tea.

Commuters are taking time to "paws" and admire the wall-to-wall cats at the Clapham Common station, where photos of felines have replaced adverts.

There's not a normal ad in sight after campaign group the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raised over £20,000 (NZ$36,297) to put cats on all the advertising spots.

Cats are everywhere at the station.

Cats are everywhere at the station.

CATS has teamed up with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and Cats Protection to show the photos, which are of stray cats that need a home. 

READ MORE:
* My Food Bag advertising - stereotyped or smart?
* Alcohol advertising and sponsorship in sport to be look at by Government 

The group was also making a point about the amount of advertising people are bombarded by every day of things they can't afford, or don't need.

"Really we just want people to come here and enjoy it, maybe think a bit differently about the world around them," said James Turner of CATS.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

business headlines

Proven beef sires worth extra money to dairy farmers, study finds

Chocolate wars heat up

Mayoral debate to target CBD

US markets recover

Sum insured backdown?

Cats, not ads, at tube station video

Rustlers slit pet cow's throat video

Airfield sold for millions

Coffee roasting all about timing video

Pokemon gold rush

Last call for historic pub

NZX drops 2.5pc

End of an era at Mossburn store

Worker fell through floor

Valuable lessons pay dividends

Ad Feedback
special offers