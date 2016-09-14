LinkedIn's Hoffman Offers $5 Million for Trump's Tax Returns

REUTERS U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton releases her tax returns and urges Republican rival Donald Trump to do the same. Linda So reports.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to get his money involved in politics. He's offering to donate as much as $6.9 million (US$5m) to veterans if Republican nominee Donald Trump releases his tax returns in time for the final presidential debate.

Hoffman, who is chairman of LinkedIn and a partner at venture capital firm Greylock Partners, saw a crowdfunding challenge by a 26-year-old Marine Corps veteran, Pete Kiernan, who said he would donate any of the money raised to nonprofits that assist veterans if Trump releases his returns by October 19, the date of the final presidential debate. If Kiernan meets or beats his US$25,000 target, Hoffman will match the total amount by five times, up to US$5 million, he said in a post on US news site Medium.

"There's no real reason that Trump is keeping his returns secret, except that he sees them as a bargaining chip to utilise," Hoffman wrote. "As Trump skirts his obligation to the American people, we must show him that we do value accountability and transparency."

STEPHEN LAM/REUTERS Tech billionaire Reid Hoffman is ready to pay US$5 million to see Donald Trump's tax returns.

Hoffman didn't say which candidate he supports, but appealed to Trump's claims as a supporter of veterans. His pledge comes a few days after Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz said he would commit US$20 million to helping Democrats in the election, including presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Moskovitz said it was his first open endorsement and donation to a candidate for president.

"We hope these efforts make it a little more likely that Secretary Clinton is able to pursue the agenda she's outlined, and serve as a signal to the Republican Party that by running this kind of campaign - one built on fear and hostility - and supporting this kind of candidate, they compel people to act in response," Moskovitz said, also in a post on Medium.

CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS Is US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a danger to the IT industry?

In July, more than 100 technology leaders signed a letter naming Trump a "disaster for innovation." Twitter co-founder Ev Williams, Box Inc. chief executive Aaron Levie and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla were among those endorsing the letter, which said Trump's views on immigration, internet security and government investment would stifle the technology industry and divide the nation. Facebook board member Peter Thiel is one of the few Silicon Valley leaders to have publicly supported Trump so far.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk are also among supporters of Clinton in Silicon Valley. In his post, Moskovitz hinted that others may become vocal. "We are not the only ones being activated so strongly during this election."

GETTY IMAGES Co-creator of Facebook Dustin Moskovitz said he would commit US$20 million to helping Democrats and Hillary Clinton in the US election.

REUTERS Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says that under his plan families will be able to "fully deduct" the average cost of childcare from their taxes.

- Bloomberg