Business, politics sexism slammed

Ex-Twitter executive Kirstine Stewart hits out at sexism in business, politics

YOUTUBE "There's a presumption and expectation in a lot of circles that women are caregivers and it's taken as a done deal," Stewart says.

Women in politics and business are held to higher standards than men, says former Twitter executive Kirstine Stewart, who has taken issue with recent comments made by former Australian prime minister John Howard that gender parity cannot be achieved because women take on greater caring roles.

Stewart, who on September 2 stepped down as vice-president of media for Twitter's North American media partnerships, said Howard's comments – that he was "not sure you will ever have a 50/50 thing because ... women play a significantly greater part of filling the caring role" – was based on old-fashioned notions that needed to be challenged at work and in the home.

"There's a presumption and expectation in a lot of circles that women are caregivers and it's taken as a done deal," she said.

Stewart was in Australia this week to promote her book on women in leadership titled Our Turn.

She said technology had made it possible for companies to allow flexible working arrangements and men were increasingly prepared to step in and take on caring roles.

During her time at Twitter, Stewart said the social media site launched a "gender-neutral" parental leave, guaranteeing any parent up to 20 weeks of fully paid time off.

It also helped new mums who were forced to travel for work with a programme that shipped their breast milk home.

"Men are increasingly stepping up to take on caring roles," she said.

Stewart also weighed into social media fury over what was perceived to be a "sexist" interview by famous US reporter Matt Lauer with US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton this week.

Lauer has been criticised for not giving the Republican nominee Donald Trump the same treatment.

"It was unfortunate," Stewart said. "It reflects the fact that women are held to a higher standard than men."

If a woman does not step up in those circumstances, "it's seen as a sign of weakness".

"We saw that play out when Hillary didn't take the rest the doctor told her to and got ill ...

"You'd like to think the expectation is higher on Hillary Clinton as she has more experience than Trump does. But we're at a crucial point in the US election where you have to be challenging both candidates.

"There's a need to remind commentators, journalists - everyone – that they should be treated equally."

Underpinning the problem was an "unconscious bias" in business and politics that needed to be addressed.

"At Twitter we gave training to protect against unconscious bias," she said. "Often decisions about who to hire and promote are done quickly and via referrals. And as a result, people tend to hire in their own circles.

"There's also an issue with what's called 'culture fit' – employers write off female candidates for roles because they think, 'I can't see myself taking this person out for a beer afterwards'. We did a lot of unconscious bias training to uncover that and deal with that so that when people go through the process of hiring and promoting they recognise what their biases are."

Of course Twitter, like most other US companies still has a "long way to go" in reaching parity. Only 34 per cent of its US employees are women, just 13 per cent of its employees in tech roles are female and only 22 per cent of its leadership roles are held by women.

The company has committed to a goal to increase the overall representation of women in the company to 35 per cent, the representation in its tech division to 16 per cent and in leadership roles to 25 per cent.

Stewart understands why in the US and in Australia the discussion is now moving away from voluntary targets to quotas.

"I understand the push for quotas, but I am reluctant to support them," she said. "I think the people who benefit from quotas would feel a bit odd if they're put into place ... I think the discussion has to remain focused on naming and shaming companies that do not meet benchmarks."

Women also need to support other women in getting to the top. "There's a sense of, 'there can only be one'. But we need to support each other and make sure we have women taking up every opportunity that is available."

- The Age