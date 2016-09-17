US man badly burned by Galaxy S7 Edge phone sues Samsung for $20K

Fairfax Media Graphic images: An American man is suing Samsung after he was badly burned when his S7 Edge exploded in his pocket.

A US man is suing Samsung after his Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone caught fire and extensively burned his leg.

Samsung is currently recalling millions of its Galaxy Note 7 phones around the world following reports of the phone exploding or catching fire, but said there were no issues with the slightly bigger S7 Edge.

California man Daniel Ramirez was at work when he "heard a whistling and screeching sound and noticed his (right-front) pocket vibrating and moving around, as well as thick smoke ascending from his pocket", according to court documents.

Samsung has recalled all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones equipped with batteries that are fire-prone.

The construction worker received serious burns to his right leg, and right thumb and a finger.

Samsung says there are no issues with its Galaxy S7 Edge.

"Although Mr Ramirez was able to remove the cell phone, he was unable to quickly remove his pants and boxers because ... the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge cell phone ignited his pants and melted them to his leg leaving Mr Ramirez in shock and pain."

Ramirez is seeking more than US$15,000 (NZ$20,639) in compensation and damages, according to US organisation ClassAction.com.

Samsung said that reports its battery issue went beyond Galaxy Note7 were not true, USA Today reported.

"The battery cell issue announced earlier this month is isolated to one battery manufacturer for one specific phone model," a Samsung spokesperson said.

There were "extremely rare cases" of overheating in other devices, but Samsung said they were caused by "external circumstances" and did not relate to the product quality.

About a million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones have been sold in the US and another 1.5 million elsewhere.

There have been 26 reports of burns in the US due to overheating of the battery, and 55 cases of damage,.

- Stuff