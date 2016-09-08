Man convicted of possessing child sex images contacts young girl despite being barred from internet

Daniel Jones was convicted of possessing objectionable material.

A man charged with having child sex images after he sent explicit messages to a 12-year-old girl was caught sending similar messages to a second girl just four months after being convicted.

In 2014 Daniel Jones, now 26, was caught out by a Napier woman who noticed he was trying to initiate Facebook conversation with her daughter.

The mother went to police after Jones sent a message asking the girl if she had ever had sex and ultimately asking if she wanted him to teach her how to have sex.

Jones was banned from using internet-capable devices after being convicted of possessing objectionable material - but just four months later he was using Facebook to contact a 12-year-old girl.

When police searched Jones's home they found a large number of objectionable video and photo images, including some of children and some of bestiality.

He was sentenced to 150 hours of community work and 12 months supervision after pleading guilty in the Napier District Court to 12 charges of possessing objectionable material.

READ MORE:

*Social media trap for man caught with child porn

Jones and his wife Adele later moved to Levin to run the Tack Up saddlery and equestrian store.

Just four months after being convicted in Napier, Jones breached his supervision conditions by using an internet-capable device and contacting a person under 16 - both of which he was not allowed to do.

He appeared in Levin District Court in March last year and his sentence of supervision was replaced by one of 18 months intensive supervision.

Jones had been sending Facebook messages to a 12-year-old Horowhenua girl.

Amy Whitney, a friend of the girl's mother, became aware of the messages, which included asking the girl a number of sexually explicit questions. Whitney was incensed and wanted others to know what he had done.

Whitney, the girl's mother, and another woman confronted Jones and his wife with copies of the messages late last year.

The women were also aware of Jones previous convictions having read a Dominion Post article published after his Napier court appearance.

"Daniel was very persuasive that he hadn't sent the messages. If I hadn't known better he might have talked me out of it," Whitney said.

"As far as Adele was concerned it wasn't him and someone else had sent the messages. I just wanted them to make parents aware so they could decide if they wanted to still take their kids to their equestrian centre."

Given the nature of Jones's messages she did not know why he was not charged with more serious offending.

After the meeting Whitney posted a message to Facebook describing the type of comments Jones had sent the girl.

This prompted Jones and Adele to file defamation proceedings against Whitney and against Fairfax Media, publisher of Stuff and The Dominion Post.

Jones claimed the Dominion Post article suggested he had groomed a 12-year-old girl for sex and was a paedophile.

Jones and his wife claimed Whitney's posts had suggested Jones was a paedophile and that Adele had attempted to conceal that behaviour.

In response Fairfax claimed the article was true, and applied to the court to gain access to police files.

Before Fairfax's application was heard, Whitney disclosed the series of Facebook messages. Shortly afterwards Jones abandoned the defamation claim and paid $25,000 costs to Fairfax.

Jones and his wife, who continue to run the equestrian centre, did not respond to a request for comment.

Corrections district manager for Wairarapa-Manawatu District, Hati Kaiwai, said supervision was a low-level sentence mainly aimed at offenders convicted of less serious offences, with relatively straight-forward rehabilitation needs and a lower risk of re-offending

"This offender did not have any special conditions restricting his movements or monitoring his whereabouts. However, as soon as Corrections became aware of the breaches of his conditions, prompt action was taken.

"He has since been on intensive supervision and complied with his sentence conditions."

A police spokeswoman said matters were fully investigated and a range of charges were considered.

"On the evidence available, Jones was charged with breaching conditions of his supervision," she said.

- Stuff