'Seminal' building for chop

First steps taken to dismantle historic visitor centre at Lake Waikaremoana

The first steps in dismantling and removing the architecturally "seminal" visitors centre at Lake Waikaremoana have been taken today.

The visitor centre, designed by the late renowned architect John Scott, is set among native forest alongside State Highway 38, and was opened in 1974.

It housed Colin McCahon's triptych Urewera Mural (stolen from the site in 1997 but returned after 15 months). The painting, commissioned for the building, has been at Auckland Art Gallery since the top floor closed.

Workers arrived on site on Monday to make the site and building safe before dismantling began.

Last week the department's operations director Meirene Hardy-Birch said all practical options for the old building had been considered since it was condemned by the Wairoa District Council, vacated and closed in 2008.

It had been a difficult decision but the 41-year-old building had weather tightness and stability issues for many years. In 2010 it was estimated it would cost about $3million to bring it up to current building standards and refit it for use, Hardy-Birch said.

"We have explored a number of options over the years. We even sought proposals from parties interested in re-purposing the building without success," Hardy-Birch said.

She said the department was working with the Te Urewera Board and Ngai Tūhoe to "enact the spirit of the Te Urewera settlement". This would involve ensuring "the spirit of the old building" was brought into a new one currently under construction.

Tūhoe and the Department of Conservation have partnered on the new development, with Tūhoe requiring a lake side location and setting to house heritage and visitor information and café.

Heritage architect David Kernohan said the building was of "seminal" significance and while there were issues with it, they were "entirely remedial".

When entering the building "you are taken into the bush and you're directed through a progressive series of steps and experiences, which always reflect back to the land and the bush. You're constantly reminded of that," he said.

The New Zealand Institute of Architects had urged the department to reconsider the decision to demolish the centre

President Christina van Bohemen said it was "a unique building designed by a unique architect for a unique place. It strongly expresses some of the defining characteristics of John Scott's architecture: concern for the land, a sensitive approach to site, and an innovative fusion of modern architecture and Māori building and design traditions."

Heritage New Zealand acting chief executive Nicola Jackson said the buildings was listed as Category 1 on the NZ heritage list and the organisation was disappointed that the building was going to be lost.

"Heritage New Zealand has continued to provide information on the building's significance and advice on opportunities that exist for retention and reuse, however the owners have made a decision on the future of this site that, given it is not scheduled in the district plan, is entirely theirs to make.

"We're disappointed at the proposed loss of this building, which is highly significant to Māori architectural heritage as well as to New Zealand as a whole, and will continue to provide conservation advice if asked," Jackson said.

