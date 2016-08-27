Trio arrested for early break-in

Police arrest teens after early morning Tawa burglary

Three teenagers have been arrested following a burglary in the Wellington suburb of Tawa.

The males were arrested just after 7am on Saturday morning, shortly after they allegedly burgled a residential property in Beauchamp Street.

The occupants were home at the time.

Police say nothing appeared to have been taken from inside the house.

Police said unspecified tools used to allegedly enter the house had been handed over by the offenders.

The matter was referred to the police Youth Aid department for a decision on charges.

