Dog rescued from 'scary' fire

Neighbours rescue dog from Napier house fire minutes before car explodes

SIMON HENDERY/FAIRFAX NZ Neighbours managed to haul a dog out of the yard of this house just minutes before the car in the picture exploded in the fire.

Neighbours rescued a dog, trapped metres from a raging house fire, just minutes before a car on the property exploded in flames.

The house, in the Napier suburb of Onekawa, was gutted during the Tuesday afternoon fire but no one was home when the blaze took hold.

Neighbour Carolyn Digby, who lives around the corner from the Plowman Crescent house, said she noticed smoke coming out of the windows when she was passing by about 2.35pm.

She yelled out to other neighbours to call the fire brigade while she and two men rescued the dog from the property's yard by "biffing it" over the fence.

Flames were soon shooting high into the air and it was only a matter of minutes after the the trio rescued the dog that a car parked in the yard beside the house exploded several times.

A cat also escaped the fire.

"It was lucky the two guys came out to help me because I couldn't have gotten the dog by myself," Digby said.

"It was scary. The car just went 'kaboom, kaboom, kaboom' and windows shattered. I had to have a beer after that."

Napier senior station officer Jamie Nichol confirmed no one was inside the property at the time of the fire.

Four appliances from Napier and Hastings were called to fight the blaze.

The crews were initially concerned the fire could spread to an adjacent semi-detached unit, but that was prevented by a brick wall that separated the homes.

The fire appeared to have starting in the house's living area and a fire investigator had been called in to determine the cause.

- Stuff