Weather holds up Gully work

Sand, steel, and stalled work - Transmission Gully lagging in the south

SUPPLIED Works at the northern end of Transmission Gully viewed from State Highway 1, at the site entrance at the former Car Haulaways premises.

Most of us thought Wellington had been having a warm, mild winter – but not in Tawa, according to the engineers working on the $850 million Transmission Gully motorway.

Work has been surging ahead at the Kapiti end of the motorway, but contractors had been struggling at the southern end because of months of lousy weather, senior managers told Paekakariki Community Board on Tuesday.

Contractors working at the planned Linden junction "have really been struggling with weather" over the past three months, senior project engineer David Wheatley said.

ADAM POULOPOULOS/ FAIRFAX NZ Exiting the hills: Transmission Gully work opens up into Kapiti.

The southern sites were still being cleared, with drainage work expected in September or October, and earthworks "proper" not starting till summer.

"They don't have that sand type of material that we've been able to move [in Kapiti] over winter ... so they're still pioneering, still clearing through the rest of the project."

ADAM POULOPOULOS/ FAIRFAX NZ New water tanks being built near Transmission Gully for Kapiti's water supply. Existing tanks are in the way of the motorway and will need to be demolished.

Project director Boyd Knights said on Wednesday that the 27-kilometre gully project was still on track, despite the setbacks at Linden.

"Over the course of any project, especially a five-year project, there is likely to be some movement inside the construction programme. However, the completion date of April 2020 has not changed."

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said that, although the past three months had been warmer than usual, some extreme weather, including gale-force winds and heavy rain, had hit Wellington.

Between the south coast and Titahi Bay there were a range of micro-climates and those higher up – such as Tawa – could be significantly more exposed to rain as moisture moved up from the sea, she said.

NORTHERN END SURGES AHEAD

Most of the work clearing the project's northern site, around McKays Crossing, was completed in June, Wheatley said. Earthworks had already begun.

Sand had been dug from NZ Transport Agency-owned dunes just north of State HIghway 1 and placed alongside the existing highway for a new embankment.

The sand, stacked about three metres high, drained well and allowed foundation work to steam ahead in Kapiti over winter.

Wheatley said tall rigs on the worksite were punching holes in the ground to allow water to be "driven up" when preloading is stacked on saturated peat beneath the planned motorway.

"It's unsuitable for road construction. Instead of digging it all out and replacing it, what we're doing is putting up a load of material above the road, and driving the water out."

He said tanks being built on the southern side of the SH1 were new water supply tanks for Kapiti residents.

Once the new water supply system was completed, the contractors would demolish the council's old tanks, which were directly in the Gully's path.

Paekakariki Community Board chairman Philip Edwards said the update was requested to help explain what appeared to be construction-site sprawl.

"It's 50 metres wide and growing, and there are avenues coming out of this, avenues coming out of there. Can you please explain to us: what are they? Is that one road, six roads?"

Senior environmental advisor Reuben Mill said the wide footprint included the new coastal link road and drainage, on the western side. Then there was the four-lane Transmission Gully motorway site right beside it.

"That's why it's so wide there."

