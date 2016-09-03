Boat capsizes in harbour

Group rescued after boat flips in Porirua Harbour

Hugh Peryman

A rescue is carried out at Porirua Harbour after a boat flipped.

Four people have been rescued after their boat capsized in Porirua Harbour in Wellington. 

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday morning where the four were quickly located and rescued, a police spokesman said. 

The "small vessel" was about 200 metres offshore at the time. 

The weather was fine, with northerly of 15 knots easing to variable 5 knots during the afternoon, MetService said. 

It's not yet known why the boat capsized. 

 

