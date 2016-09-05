Driver dies after crash

Woman dies after car and truck crash in Lower Hutt

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Traffic at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway Two at Lower Hutt on Monday morning has started to ease.

A woman critically injured in a crash on State Highway 2 at Lower Hutt has died in Hutt Hospital.

The crash between a truck and car happened at the intersection of Hebden Crescent at about 7.30am on Monday.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said a 60-year-old woman was taken to Hutt Hospital with serious chest and head injuries, but later died.

FAIRFAX NZ The scene of a fatal truck versus car collision on State Highway 2 at Lower Hutt this morning.

It was understood the crash happened in a northbound lane.

A witness who came across the crash moments after described a person in the driver's seat of the car "slumped over" the steering wheel.

Police said she had to be cut free from the wreckage.

Traffic on State Highway 2 heading north faces massive delays as a result of a fatal accident near Hebden Cres.

The truck driver had minor injuries and was also taken to Hutt Hospital for treatment.

Traffic was diverted around the crash site while emergency services cleared the scene.

While it has been re-opened, traffic remained heavy.

The Serious Crash Unit has begun its investigation.

- Stuff