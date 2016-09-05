Robbed of his childhood

No forgiveness for man who took away boy's childhood with abuse

MONIQUE FORD/ FAIRFAX NZ Roy Eric Frederick Pahl, 75, was sentenced to the maximum available home detention term of 12 months, for repeatedly abusing two boys between 1963 and 1990.

WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT:

The victim of a 75-year-old man who repeatedly raped him while he was a boy only had one question for his rapist.

"Why did you feel you deserved to take away my childhood?" he asked in a victim impact statement read to a Wellington District Court judge.

He was in court to see his tormentor, Roy Eric Frederick Pahl, sentenced on Monday. In the statement, he said he lost all trust in people, was unable to sleep because of nightmares and felt robbed of an adulthood that could have been.

He felt unable to have a normal relationship, had questioned his sexuality, contemplated suicide and even thought about sexually offending himself.

"I will never forgive him."

Pahl had pleaded guilty to a charge of indecently assaulting the man and inducing him to do an indecent act between 1963 and 1971.

Pahl also pleaded guilty to a third charge of indecent assault when he targeted his former victim's son in 1990.

Judge Barbara Morris said the victim impact statements were "horrifying, harrowing reading".

She said Pahl began his abuse when his victim was 4, raping him in the back seat of a car. He once nearly throttled him while abusing him.

Later he tied the boy to a tree before raping him. At Pahl's house, he tried to get the boy to have sex with an adult woman when he was 10. When he could not, Pahl had sex with the woman while the boy was there.

He threatened to kill the boy if he told anyone about the abuse.

Years later he repeated the abuse with his victim's son, also raping him in the back seat of a car. The boy was left with post-traumatic stress disorder, physical scars and physical problems.

The judge said a probation report on Pahl showed self-pity and self-preservation rather than reflection, repentance and remorse.

He had a previous conviction for abusing a girl in the 1960s, for which he served six weeks in prison.

The judge said the case was made exceptional by Pahl's medical problems, which were numerous. It was accepted that he could be sentenced to the maximum term of home detention available, 12 months.

"You robbed them not only of their childhood but their adult life, their potential to become someone else. They can no longer become the people they could have," she told Pahl.

