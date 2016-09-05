At 85, retired teacher Roland Matley wants to be Mayor of Wairoa

Mayoral candidate Roland Matley explains why he believes his "no rates rises" campaign will win him the top job at Wairoa District Council.

At 85, Roland Matley is probably the oldest – and possibly the most optimistic – mayoral candidate in the country.

The retired maths teacher believes his simply campaign platform – to cut rates – along with the fact everyone in town knows him, makes him a shoo-in to become mayor of Wairoa next month.

Matley grew up in Britain during WWII and says it is time the northern Hawke's Bay town where he has lived for 43 years showed some of the restraint forced on communities during and after the war.

Retired school teacher and part-time music tutor Roland Matley is standing to be mayor of Wairoa.

The long-time head of maths at Wairoa College retired from teaching 26 years ago, and has spent time tutoring music from home since. But, he said he'd been urged to come out of retirement and run for office after becoming outraged with ongoing rates hikes and what he believed was an unrealistic economic development focus from the incumbent council.

"This is the first time I've stood. I have no real interest in local politics but I am incensed at the way in which the rates have been escalated here," he said.

"Wairoa is a socio-economically deprived area and it's got lots of people who simply cannot make both ends meet. My rates have just gone up by over $10 a week, that's $40-odd dollars a month that's got to be found from somewhere."

He said examples of unnecessary spending by Wairoa District Council ranged from propping up the local Gaiety Theatre – effectively subsidising performances held in the town – through to spending money to encourage satellite launch company Rocket Lab to set up in the district and even over-heating the council offices in winter.

"They're in a centrally heated building. It's just like a greenhouse. Everybody else dares not put the heater on because they can't pay the power bill and yet [in the council] they've got a temperature suitable for growing tomatoes in the foyer," he said.

"I went through the war as a boy and I know all about being bombed. I didn't go to bed for six months – I was sleeping in an air-raid shelter. We were bombed every night of the week by the Luftwaffe."

He said, just like a family, a council needed to live within its means and, if elected, he would demand the Wairoa council's CEO, Fergus Power, produced a budget that matched the district's income.

Matley said with his simple campaign strategy, which would appeal to all voters, and having taught at least one member of every family in town, he was confident of winning.

"I don't see how I could possibly lose."

​The octogenarian is in a three-way race for the Wairoa mayoralty. Incumbent Craig Little is seeking a second term and current councillor Benita Cairns is also standing for the top job.

Little said he was taking the challenges from both his rivals seriously.

He said despite Matley's call for rates rises to be halted, the reality was the council had financial obligations it needed to meet.

