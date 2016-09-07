Power restored in Eastbourne

Power restored to about 40 customers in Eastbourne following outage

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Power is out to about 40 people in Eastbourne.

Electricity has been restored to customers in the Wellington suburb of Eastbourne following a power outage, but the capital is bracing for a southerly storm heading towards it.

A Wellington Electricity spokesman confirmed just before 11pm on Wednesday that power had been restored to all customers in Waitohu Rd, following the outage several hours earlier.

There had been eight homes and about 40 customers affected, the spokesman said.

Electricity had been restored to most customers by 10pm, before power in the area was turned off as fault crews tried to determine what was causing the outage for the remaining affected customers.

"High winds were making it difficult for the teams to be able to safely go up and figure out what was going on," the spokesman said.

The outage may have been caused by strong winds in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, Metlink said it was closely monitoring the conditions across the network to ensure the safe running of trains as the storm approached.

Train customers were advised to check service updates and real time information signs at stations or look out for social media alerts.

Gusts of up to 130kmh were forecast for Wellington overnight Wednesday.

Those had not yet eventuated, but gusts of up to 87kmh had been recorded in Lyall Bay in the past hour.

There had been no reports of damage on Wednesday night.

