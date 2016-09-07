Power out in Eastbourne

Up to 40 customers without power in Eastbourne

Electricity has been restored to most customers in Eastbourne following a power outage, but Wellington is bracing for a southerly storm heading towards the city.

A Wellington Electricity spokesman said only about eight customers were still without power in Waitohu Rd following the outage about 7pm on Wednesday.

There had been eight homes and about 40 customers affected.

Staff were working to resolve the problem and it was expected power would be restored shortly.

The outage may have been caused by strong winds in the area, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Metlink said it was closely monitoring the conditions across the network to ensure the safe running of trains as the storm approached.

Train customers were advised to check service updates and real time information signs at stations or look out for social media alerts.

Gusts of up to 130kmh are forecast for Wellington overnight Wednesday.

Those had not yet eventuated, but gusts of up to 87kmh had been recorded in Lyall Bay in the past hour.

- Stuff