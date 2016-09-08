Day of hail, snow, power cuts, road closures across Wellington

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ Wild winds and heavy seas on Wellington's south coast on Thursday.

Power has been restored to about half of cut-off Upper Hutt customers, but nearly 3000 people remain without power.

About 80 people are now without power in Upper Hutt, while more than 2800 are still cut off in Mana, Titahi Bay and central Porirua.

The outages were blamed on a large tree falling on a powerline on the Paekakariki Hill Road.

ONE NEWS Electricity companies are struggling to get things back up and running.

A Wellington Electricity spokesman said crews were working to remove the tree.

Traffic lights on State Highway 1 in Mana were knocked out by the outage, and were expected to remain out through most of the evening rush-hour.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The Interislander Kaitaki has been circling Wellington Harbour for hours. The harbourmaster says it's not set to sail Cook Strait- it's avoiding docking due to the swells.

Acting chief executive Greg Smith said electricity crews were bracing themselves for more potential power cuts after a day of weather-related outages, and would be working all night — provided it was safe to do so.

"I'd like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to those customers without power. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and as safely as they can."

The weather earlier closed Rimutaka Hill Road, and warnings were in place for the Wainuiomata Hill.

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Spring has officially sprung but you wouldn't know it in Wellington as hail, wind, rain and even snow hammer the capital.

The Rimutaka Hill Road reopened in the afternoon, though there were warnings that snow flurries forecast to continue through the evening could close it again.

A tree fell across the hill road near Kaitoke about 7.30pm, prompting delays. Contractors were clearing the tree and power lines from the road, and commuters have been advised to consider alternative accommodation or a different route home.

It has been a rough day for flying, with several flights in and of Wellington delayed, and some cancelled.

An Air New Zealand flight due to arrive from Christchurch at 7.30pm on Thursday has been cancelled.

There were reports that passengers on incoming flights had been stuck on the tarmac for more than half an hour after landing. A Wellington Airport spokeswoman said several gates were not being used due to severe weather conditions, and that had created a backlog.

Cook Strait ferry service Interislander has suspended bookings until Sunday because of rough sea conditions forecast for the next 48 hours.

The company will not be taking any bookings for Thursday, Friday or Saturday, it said on its website. It will continue to monitor sea conditions and will reopen bookings once the swell has calmed.

TVNZ Sean Hogan somehow managed to keep hold off his notepad as he reported from a Wellington beach.

Forecaster MetService labelled the stormy blast a "one-in-five-year event", and it came close entering the record books for one of the city's coldest September days.

A MetService spokeswoman said the temperature reached a high of 7.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. If it had managed only 7.5C, it would have been one of the city's 10 coldest September days.

Kelburn registered a low of 2.7C about 9am on Thursday, while Lower Hutt could manage only 2.9C about the same time.

The severe weather closed highways, disrupted transport and caused power outages around the lower North Island.

A night and morning of stormy conditions whipped up large swells in the Cook Strait, brought a dusting of hail and snow flurries to Wellington's windowsills.

TVNZ The freezing southerly has brought snow to the more elevated suburbs of the capital.

Wellington woke up on Thursday from the blustery night, where southerly winds reached 105kmh at Wellington Airport and 133kmh at the high peak of Mt Kaukau, MetService meteorologist April Clark said earlier.

Gusts up to 120kmh were forecast for Wellington and coastal Wairarapa on Thursday with winds slowly easing later.

Five years ago a polar blast brought snow to settle on Wellington's CBD, although that was in August, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

TVNZ The high tide didn’t stop some determined motorists driving along Marine Drive.

The wintry temperatures and wind should ease overnight, but showers could be expected into Friday morning, he added.

Ice, snow and wind closed Rimutaka Hill Road until just after 10am, and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warnedadvised motorists to keep an eye on its website and social media channels for updates.

NZTA regional performance manager Mark Owen said they working hard to keep the road open again on Thursday, but conditions were rapidly changing, with more snow flurries forecast up until midnight and motorists should expect it may close again.

MetService MetService's camera shows Rimutaka Hill Rd at 8am on Thursday morning.

"As the situation is changing, people travelling between Wellington and Wairarapa on the Rimutaka Hill Road should make contingency plans, which could include delaying travel, or taking the train. There is a detour route available, but at three hours, it adds considerably to journey time," Owen said.

"Even once the road is reopened, we are reminding motorists to continue to take extra care as cold weather may continue to contribute to challenging driving conditions for the next couple of days. Drivers should reduce their speed and increase their following distances between vehicles."

Wellington harbourmaster Mike Pryce, keeping an eye on the seas from Beacon Hill, warned people not to be fooled seeing the Kaitaki ferry spotted cruising around Wellington Harbour.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Large waves slam into Wellington's South Coast on Thursday.

It was too "lumpy" for the ferry to dock, he said, and it was circling, without passengers, waiting for conditions to ease.

Swells reached their greatest heights last night, Pryce said.

The waverider buoy at Baring Head that measures the strait's wave heights clocked a maximum 10-metre swell at 10pm Wednesday – the average was around 6m.

About 11am the swells appeared to be dying down slightly – but Pryce advised it remained unlikely conditions would permit sailings today.

"The ships aren't going to sink but it would be very uncomfortable for passengers – they'll be sick."

The State Highway 1 Desert Rd in the Central Plateau was closed by snow too, but the NZTA said it was reopened just before midday.

