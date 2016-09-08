Day of hail, snow, power cuts, road closures poised to be labelled one of Wellington's coldest Spring days

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ Wild winds and heavy seas on Wellington's south coast on Thursday.

More than 3000 households have been hit by yet another power cut in a day of weather-related disruptions for Wellington.

The outages across Upper Hutt and Porirua were blamed on a large tree falling on a powerline on the Paekakariki Hill Road.

A Wellington Electricity spokesman said crews were working to remove the tree, and hoped to restore power by 7pm.

ONE NEWS Electricity companies are struggling to get things back up and running.

Wellington Electricity's website at 4.30pm was showing 154 customers affected by outages in Upper Hutt that were estimated to take at least an hour to fix.

Another 1432 in the Mana area could be waiting for four hours, and 1433 around Porirua and Titahi Bay could be waiting for three hours.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The Interislander Kaitaki has been circling Wellington Harbour for hours. The harbourmaster says it's not set to sail Cook Strait- it's avoiding docking due to the swells.

Traffic lights on State Highway 1 in Mana were knocked out by the outage, and were expected to remain out through most of the evening rush-hour.

Acting chief executive Greg Smith said electricity crews were bracing themselves for more potential power cuts after a day of weather-related outages, and would be working all night — provided it was safe to do so.

"I'd like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to those customers without power. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and as safely as they can."

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Spring has officially sprung but you wouldn't know it in Wellington as hail, wind, rain and even snow hammer the capital.

The weather earlier closed Rimutaka Hill Road, and warnings were in place for the Wainuiomata Hill.

The Rimutaka Hill Road reopened in the afternoon, though there were warnings that snow flurries forecast to continue through the evening could close it again. Commuters were urged to consider alternative accommodation or a different route home.

Earlier, a man was taken to hospital for observation after his car rolled in Lower Hutt.

Key things you need to know:

*Thousands in Upper Hutt, Mana, Porirua areas without power as at 4.30pm.

* Desert Rd closed - detours in place.

* Rimutaka Hill Rd has reopened but snow may cause it to close again later tonight.

* Cook Strait ferries cancelled.

* Wellington's East by West ferries cancelled.

* Severe weather warning for Wellington and Wairarapa, including snow, hail and/or thunder.

* Some flights delayed or cancelled - check with your airline.

* Some trolley buses in capital replaced by shuttles.

* Police urge non-essential travel to be deferred.

* Snow flurries reported in Wellington suburbs of Brooklyn, Karori and Khandallah, CBD.

Wellington's temperature is teetering on the edge of being one of its coldest spring days.

Forecaster MetService has labelled the stormy blast a "one-in-five-year event".

It is still blowing a chill over the capital, but the snow, hail, and strong winds appeared to be petering out in the afternoon.

TVNZ Sean Hogan somehow managed to keep hold off his notepad as he reported from a Wellington beach.

The severe weather closed highways, disrupted transport and caused power outages around the lower North Island.

A night and morning of stormy conditions whipped up large swells in the Cook Strait, brought a dusting of hail and snow flurries to Wellington's windowsills.

Wellington woke up on Thursday from the blustery night, where southerly winds reached 105kmh at Wellington Airport and 133kmh at the high peak of Mt Kaukau, MetService meteorologist April Clark said earlier.

MetService's camera shows snow on the Rimutaka Hill Rd, which has been closed. Heavy hail at Konini Primary School in Wainuiomata. Heavy hail in Lower Hutt. Waves lash Owhiro Bay on Wellington's South Coast. Hail in Wellington on Wednesday morning. The 6m swell, as seen from Owhiro Bay, will mean all Cook Strait ferries are cancelled - possibly for three days. Waves lash Owhiro Bay on Wellington's South Coast.

Gusts up to 120kmh were forecast for Wellington and coastal Wairarapa on Thursday with winds slowly easing later.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the lowest temperature recorded was 7.5 degrees Celsius in Kelburn, where snow had been seen as low as 100 metres above sea-level.

If the temperature dropped any further, it would make it one of the coldest spring chills in Wellington's history, Little said.

TVNZ The freezing southerly has brought snow to the more elevated suburbs of the capital.

"This is one of the coldest 10 September days that we've had. It has been very chilly – a rare event that doesn't happen very often."

The coldest spring day was on September 4, 1943, when a low of 5.1C was recorded.



Five years ago a polar blast brought snow to settle on Wellington's CBD, although that was in August, Little said.

The wintry temperatures and wind should ease overnight, but showers could be expected into Friday morning, he added.

TVNZ The high tide didn’t stop some determined motorists driving along Marine Drive.

Ice, snow and wind closed Rimutaka Hill Road until just after 10am, and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warnedadvised motorists to keep an eye on its website and social media channels for updates.

NZTA regional performance manager Mark Owen said they working hard to keep the road open again on Thursday, but conditions were rapidly changing, with more snow flurries forecast up until midnight and motorists should expect it may close again.

"As the situation is changing, people travelling between Wellington and Wairarapa on the Rimutaka Hill Road should make contingency plans, which could include delaying travel, or taking the train. There is a detour route available, but at three hours, it adds considerably to journey time," Owen said.

MetService MetService's camera shows Rimutaka Hill Rd at 8am on Thursday morning.

"Even once the road is reopened, we are reminding motorists to continue to take extra care as cold weather may continue to contribute to challenging driving conditions for the next couple of days. Drivers should reduce their speed and increase their following distances between vehicles."

There was also no joy for seafarers hoping to make a Cook Strait crossing, with cancellations affecting all sailings.

Harbourmaster Mike Pryce, keeping an eye on the seas from Beacon Hill, warned people not to be fooled seeing the Kaitaki ferry spotted cruising around Wellington Harbour.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Large waves slam into Wellington's South Coast on Thursday.

It was too "lumpy" for the ferry to dock, he said, and it was circling, without passengers, waiting for conditions to ease.

Cancellations of Interislander, Bluebridge and East by West ferry sailings were predicted to last the rest of the day. The East by West sailings have been replaced by shuttles.

Swells reached their greatest heights last night, Pryce said.

The waverider buoy at Baring Head that measures the strait's wave heights clocked a maximum 10-metre swell at 10pm Wednesday – the average was around 6m.

About 11am the swells appeared to be dying down slightly – but Pryce advised it remained unlikely conditions would permit sailings today.

"The ships aren't going to sink but it would be very uncomfortable for passengers – they'll be sick."

The State Highway 1 Desert Rd in the Central Plateau was closed by snow too, but the NZTA said it was reopened just before midday.

