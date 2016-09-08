Diver may have lived if sober

Paua diver Ed Adams may not have died if he had been sober - coroner

MEGAN HUNT/FAIRFAX NZ Pourerere beach, Hawke's Bay. Adams died while diving about 1km south of here.

A man who drowned while diving for paua after playing nine holes of golf and drinking several beers might have survived had he been sober, a coroner has ruled.

Ed Adams, a 56-year-old Hastings storeman, drowned while diving off Pourerere in Hawke's Bay on November 23, 2014.

A finding released by coroner Carla na Nagara on Thursday said Adams and friend Tarn Ransfield had completed nine holes of golf in the morning before deciding to go to Pourerere for a dive. They entered the water about a kilometre south of Pourerere Beach. Ransfield told the coroner the water was murky and and visibility was limited to about 50cm.

They swam 20metres from shore and were in about two metres of water. After about 30-45 minutes they decided to return to shore.

"I came to a rock where I could rest before I got to the shore. I sat there for a rest and noticed that I couldn't see Ed. There were other people around as well. I thought that Ed must have gotten out of the water and walked around behind them to get back to the car," Ransfield said.

When he found that Adams was not at the car he told someone to call police and Coastguard then spent twenty minutes in the water searching for Adams.

Searchers found Adams body in seaweed, not far from here he was last seen, the following afternoon.

An autopsy revealed Adams had a blood alcohol reading of 159milligrams per 100 millilitres.

Ransfield said Adams had only had a couple of bottles of beer at golf and two more while on the way to the beach. While he did not appear drunk to Ransfield, the coroner said "his blood alcohol would suggest otherwise".

Adams was found without his mask or fins and it was thought that he had ended his dive, removed his equipment and begun walking back to shore "before losing his footing on the rocks or amongst the weeds due to his level of intoxication", na Nagara said.

"The investigation report concluded that alcohol was the major contributing factor to Mr Adams' death. I accept that conclusion," she said.

Na Nagara said Adams death "may well have been avoided had he been sober".

She accepted there was a remote possibility that he had heart attack, and that he may have been fatigued after playing gold and doing 45 minutes of free diving, but "the weight of the evidence indicates that alcohol intoxication was the greatest underlying contributing factor to his death".

