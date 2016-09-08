Diver may have lived if sober

Paua diver Ed Adams might have survived had he been sober - coroner

Supplied Edward Adams, who drowned at Pourerere Beach on November 23, 2014

Angela Sears will always regret she didn't "dig her heels in" when trying to talk her partner out of going diving for paua at a beach where another man had recently drowned.

When Ed Adams arrived at their Hastings home after playing golf on the morning of November 23, 2014 and told her he was going to Pourerere beach in southern Hawke's Bay, Sears urged him not to and reminded him that the body of Sudanese student Dau Atem had been found at the beach just 12 days earlier.

But the 56-year-old father of five told her not to worry and that he would be ok. She never saw him alive again.

MEGAN HUNT/FAIRFAX NZ Pourerere beach, Hawke's Bay. Adams died while diving about 1km south of here.

"Maybe if I'd dug my heels into the ground a little bit more that day he might still be here," Sears said.

"I knew of the Sudanese boy who had passed away and when Ed said Pourerere I really didn't want him to go," she said.

A finding released by coroner Carla na Nagara on Thursday concluded that Adams drowned but might have survived had he been sober.

Sears and Adams, whose child Abraham was just two at the time, had planned to get married around his Adams birthday in May last year.

Adams had four other adult children living in Australia and New Zealand

Na Nagara said Adams and friend Tarn Ransfield had completed nine holes of golf in the morning before deciding to go to Pourerere for a dive. They entered the water about a kilometre south of Pourerere Beach. Ransfield told the coroner the water was murky and and visibility was limited to about 50cm.

They swam 20metres from shore and were in about two metres of water. After about 30-45 minutes they decided to return to shore.

"I came to a rock where I could rest before I got to the shore. I sat there for a rest and noticed that I couldn't see Ed. There were other people around as well. I thought that Ed must have gotten out of the water and walked around behind them to get back to the car," Ransfield said.

When he found that Adams was not at the car he told someone to call police and Coastguard then spent twenty minutes in the water searching for Adams.

Searchers found Adams body in seaweed, not far from here he was last seen, the following afternoon.

An autopsy revealed Adams had a blood alcohol reading of 159milligrams per 100 millilitres.

Ransfield said Adams had only had a couple of bottles of beer at golf and two more while on the way to the beach. While he did not appear drunk to Ransfield, the coroner said "his blood alcohol would suggest otherwise".

Adams was found without his mask or fins and it was thought that he had ended his dive, removed his equipment and begun walking back to shore "before losing his footing on the rocks or amongst the weeds due to his level of intoxication", na Nagara said.

"The investigation report concluded that alcohol was the major contributing factor to Mr Adams' death. I accept that conclusion," she said.

Na Nagara said Adams death "may well have been avoided had he been sober".

She accepted there was a remote possibility that he had heart attack, and that he may have been fatigued after playing gold and doing 45 minutes of free diving, but "the weight of the evidence indicates that alcohol intoxication was the greatest underlying contributing factor to his death".

Sears said Adams had spent many years working in the pipfruit industry but had spent the last decade at the Number One Shoes warehouse.

"He was a really hard worker. Honestly he was always working. He was a very keen diver. We spent many a summer at beaches and rivers. The rest of us would be swimming but he'd be out there for a catch," Sears said.

"I'm just glad we got him back, because I know a lot of people never do," she said.

