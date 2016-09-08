Nick Leggett wins over crowd as Wellington mayoral candidates square off in debate

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ. Reporter Ruby Macandrew wraps up the Wellington mayoral debate.

Nick Leggett will be feeling pretty chuffed with his night's work.

The Porirua mayor, who is eyeing up the capital's mayoral chains, did his chances no harm on Thursday night, emerging from the Wellington Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate as the crowd favourite.

A poll conducted among the audience of about 200 before the event showed Leggett had support from 33 per cent of the room. By the end of the 90-minute debate, he had increased that to 43 per cent.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Wellington mayoral candidates take the stage for the 2016 Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate.

By contrast, Justin Lester increased his crowd support from 28 per cent to 29 per cent, while Jo Coughlan saw her support fall from 21 per cent to 18 per cent.

The other contenders – Andy Foster, Nicola Young, Helene Ritchie and Keith Johnson – all saw their percentage weighted in single figures.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Nick Leggett and Justin Lester, who live on the same street in Johnsonville, threw a couple of barbs at each other throughout the night.

But polls of a few hundred people do not decide the mayoralty, and all of the candidates put their best foot forward as they sat down with adjudicator Linda Clark to discuss how they would ensure the capital thrived, exactly one month out from election day.

With five of the seven people on show current members of Wellington City Council, there was a lot of talk about why they would do a better job than current mayor Celia Wade-Brown.

Lester, Leggett and Coughlan all claimed they would do a better job of getting the ears of those in The Beehive to make sure there was plenty of money being invested in the city.

Coughlan talked about the importance of securing the "one billion dollars" from central Government to fix the congestion plaguing State Highway 1 through the city, as well as doing everything she could to make the city more livable and a great place to study.

"We have to have a clear vision, we have to have a clear plan and we have to have a good relationship with whoever is in Government."

Lester agreed, saying he wanted to make sure Wellington was the destination of choice for every New Zealander. He talked up needing to get a solution to the Basin Reserve traffic problem, but stressed that the capital "cannot just build roads to solve our transport woes".

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Jo Coughlan said she would get in the ear of central Government politicians to make sure Wellington's big roading projects were funded.

Lester also emerged as the most enthusiastic candidate about the proposed $300 million airport runway extension, saying it – above all Wellington's big projects – would produce the best return on investment for the city over the 50 next years.

Keith Johnson, Nicola Young and Helene Ritchie all said they opposed the project. Young called it "an expensive folly", while Ritchie said she would rather cut rates and debt instead.

Leggett said he would wait and see how good the business case looked. His priorities if elected mayor would be placing more decision-making in the hands of communities, sorting out the roading network and ending the "period of drift" that the local economy was experiencing.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Helene Ritchie reveals her priorities for Wellington while Nicola Young listens.

Foster was more pragmatic about waiting to see how current discussion about the city's transport network played out before committing to a transport solution for the city.

But he was also direct about wanting to get the city's debt down, and pointed to the living wage, a new indoor arena, and retractable lights at the Basin Reserve as projects that could be cut or scaled back to achieve that.

Young talked up the need to make Wellington more affordable, and her plan to freeze rates at inflation would be a good start.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Andy Foster lays out his plan for Wellington.

Ritchie, meanwhile, proposed the idea of holding an economic summit to hash out a way forward for the economy, as well as making greater use of Wellington's harbour ferries and its natural environment.

Johnson struggled for microphone time, but said he was keen to stop the "big spend" culture at the council and funnel more resources to the city's suburbs.

"I'm the tail that's trying to wag the dog, and it's a pretty mad dog."

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Keith Johnson addresses the audience while adjudicator Linda Clark keeps a handle on things.

Johnny Overton was the only mayoral candidate who did not attend the debate. He said in a statement that he boycotted the event because of the $35 ticket price. "I'm against the privatisation of mayoral debates."

THE SCORECARD

Dominion Post staff give their verdicts on the debate

Jo Coughlan: 6/10

Overcame early nerves but struggled to push her message. Spoke the most, but failed to get into the fast lane. Fell into the same defensive trap as Justin Lester, then urged audience to move forward without explaining how. Best quote: "The bottom line is, this place is growing."

Andy Foster: 5/10

Got tetchy when he failed to dominate his specialist subject, transport. Was in control of the facts and figures when he spoke. Had the precision, but short on passion. Best quote: "I want to build on our fantastic lifestyle and our skilled workforce."

Keith Johnson: 1/10

Didn't say anything. At least he showed up. Looked happy just to be there. Best quote: "I'm the tail that's trying to wag the dog, and it's a pretty mad dog."

Nick Leggett: 8/10

Looked the most like a politician and capitalised on his mayoral experience and not having to defend the current Wellington council. Sharpest on the night. Best quote: "There's too much party politics, too much palace politics … we need a new mayor who is not caught up in those problems."

Justin Lester: 7/10

Lost audience by sniping at Leggett over Porirua, and spent more time defending the past three years rather than putting across his vision for the next three. Played well to the business audience. Best quote: "In 2013 the prime minister said Wellington was dying. He came back this year and said Wellington was booming."

Helene Ritchie: 3/10

Lacked focus as she pushed her pre-rehearsed points regardless of the question. But one of the few who opposed the runway extension. Best quote: "I want to celebrate this city and be proud of an effective council."

Nicola Young: 4/10

Drew the biggest laugh when she cut off Ritchie by leaning over her to get her water. Poised, but struggled to make her point. Best quote: "I want this to be a fun city, an energetic city – that's the Wellington I want."

