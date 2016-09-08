Crash in central city

Crash at Karo Drive, Willis St intersection

NZTA Motorists are being warned to expect delays after an inner city crash on SH1.

Evening commuters are being warned to expect delays after a inner city crash in Wellington.

A man was taken hospital after a motorcycle collided with a car on Thursday afternoon, police said.

NZTA tweeted a picture of the crash at the Karo Drive, Willis St intersection on State Highway 1 at 4.25pm and warned motorists to expect delays.

The northbound lane is partially bolcked.

CRASH - #SH1 Karo Drive and Willis Street blocking the northbound left lane. Expect delays and #DriveSafe ^MN pic.twitter.com/iHeWueLxX8 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) September 8, 2016

- Stuff