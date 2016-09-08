Crash in central city

Crash at Karo Drive, Willis St intersection
Evening commuters are being warned to expect delays after a inner city crash in Wellington.
A man was taken hospital after a motorcycle collided with a car on Thursday afternoon, police said.
NZTA tweeted a picture of the crash at the Karo Drive, Willis St intersection on State Highway 1 at 4.25pm and warned motorists to expect delays.
The northbound lane is partially bolcked.
CRASH - #SH1 Karo Drive and Willis Street blocking the northbound left lane. Expect delays and #DriveSafe ^MN pic.twitter.com/iHeWueLxX8— NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) September 8, 2016
- Stuff