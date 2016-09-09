Stuck after wrong turn in Wellington

Wrong turn leads to stuck bus in Wellington

A Valley Flyer bus became stuck turning left from Brooklyn Rd onto Nairn St in Wellington on Friday.
Another bus has become stuck on a Wellington road after the driver took an unconventional route.

The Valley Flyer bus became stuck turning left from Brooklyn Rd onto Nairn St on Friday, NZ Bus spokeswoman Tonia Haskell said.

The driver, from Upper Hutt, was on a charter and took a turn "we wouldn't have recommended" when it got stuck.

No passengers were on the bus, which had since been freed.

The incident follows a Tranzit bus getting wedged when it tried to drive up Fortunatus St on Tuesday.

