Lower Hutt crash victim named

Woman who died in Lower Hutt car and truck crash named as Maree Ann Campbell

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Police have named the woman who died in a crash between a truck and car in Lower Hutt on Monday.

The woman who died in hospital after a crash on State Highway 2 at Lower Hutt has been named as Maree Ann Campbell.

The 59-year-old Upper Hutt woman died after a crash between a truck and car at the intersection of Hebden Crescent about 7.30am on Monday.

A witness who came across the crash moments after described Cambell as "slumped over" the steering wheel in the driver's seat.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ The crash happened at the intersection of SH2 and Hebden Crescent about 7.30am on Monday.

She had to be cut from the wreckage, while the male truck driver was treated for minor injuries at Hutt Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Woman dies after car and truck crash in Lower Hutt

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said Campbell was taken to hospital with serious chest and head injuries, but later died.

The serious crash unit has begun an investigation, and police would not comment on witness claims that one of the vehicles had crossed the centre line.

- Stuff