Weather calms, ferries resume

Wellington region warming up as southerly snap eases and Cook Strait ferries resume

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ A wintry blast, slamming into the lower North Island with snow, hail, and powerful winds, has eased allowing Cook Strait ferries to resume.

Wild weather around the Wellington region is easing, with temperatures expected to return to normal September levels at the start of next week.

Ferry services across the Cook Strait are also resuming as the weather eases.

Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the ridge of high pressure bringing calm, dry weather to the South Island will move over the central North Island in the next couple of days.

This week's southerly flow brought one of Wellington 10 coldest September days on record, with a 7.9 degrees Celsius maximum on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Containers topple in high winds

* Wild weather sweeps the country

It also brought 13-metre waves and winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour in Cook Strait, and 4.6m waves at the Wellington Harbour entrance on Thursday, and yesterday.

Winds of 65 kilometres an hour across Cook Strait overnight have eased and a KiwiRail spokesperson said all passenger and freight sailings are running as normal, after being disrupted on Thursday and Friday.

The Interislander is open for bookings for Sunday.

The wind knocked over trees and between 30 and 50 shipping containers at Centrepoint on Friday morning.

Glassey said the southerly was one of the strongest of the year to far. He said a cold morning is expected tomorrow, with frosts in some places.

Wind and rain is expected to continue easing today, making way for fine weather, strong northerlies and a high of 12C on Sunday.

A few showers are expected in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

- Stuff