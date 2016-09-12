A messy start to the week

Truck rolls on to parked car in Porirua

A truck has landed on a car in Paremata.
VIRGINIA FALLON/FAIRFAX NZ

A truck full of dirt has slipped backwards over a bank, crushing a car and sending neighbours racing outside their homes.

The accident happened just before 9am in Paremata Cres, Porirua.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the truck driver was trapped in the cab of the vehicle before workmen used a ladder to rescue him.

A woman who lives in the house next to the driveway said she saw the truck "begin to tip and I thought it was going to crash through the house.

"I grabbed my baby and ran."

Another neighbour said a school bus had been parked on the street directly below where the truck ended up minutes before the crash.

Another witness said the truck was working in a house site up the steep driveway.

The truck driver was not injured.

The owner of the crushed car has yet to be identified.

 

 - Stuff

