Cliffhanger mayoral race in capital

Polls predict tight race to be Wellington's next mayor

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ Justin Lester's polling has him as one of the leading contenders to be Wellington's next mayor.

Two polls conducted in the past week have revealed Wellington's mayoral race to be a three-way dogfight between Justin Lester, Nick Leggett and Jo Coughlan – but both polls tell different tales of how the election may play out.

A Community Engagement Limited poll of 559 likely voters, commissioned by Lester's campaign team, predicts he will scoop up 34.4 per cent of first preference votes - almost double that of his closest rival - and go on to win the mayoral election in October.

But a Curia Market Research Limited poll of 500 voters, commissioned by Leggett's team, has him and Lester picking up about 19 per cent of first preference votes each and the election boiling down to a narrow victory for Leggett. The projected final result is so close, however, that the polling company has called it a "statistical tie".

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Nick Leggett says he and Justin Lester are the front-runners for the Wellington mayoralty.

Lester's team, meanwhile, say their polling points to his main rival being Coughlan. She is marginally ahead of Leggett on first preference votes but finishes stronger once other candidates begin to fall out of the race as votes are re-distributed.

But Leggett's team believe their polls show it to be a two-horse race between him and Lester.

Wellington uses the STV voting system, where candidates are ranked in order of preference and votes redistributed as people are eliminated.

Emeritus professor of political science at Victoria University Nigel Roberts said neither poll was badly organised, but the differing results were probably down to methodology.

Lester's poll targeted "likely voters" – people who voted in the past two elections and would likely do so again this year. The poll commissioned by Leggett's team quizzed eligible voters.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Jo Coughlan says the polls show she can win the mayoralty.

The result of that was a much larger number of undecided voters in Leggett's poll, Roberts said.

"Both polls tell me that, not surprisingly, the mayoral election will, yet again, be decided on preferences," Roberts said.

Voter turnout for Wellington City Council elections was 41.3 per cent in 2013 and 39.5 per cent in 2010.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Nicola Young says polls have been wrong before.

Both polls showed Coughlan to be a popular second choice with voters. Lester's poll had her picking up 19 per cent of second preference votes while Leggett's had her winning 12 per cent of second preferences, the same amount as Lester and 1 per cent less than Leggett.

The remaining candidates – Keith Johnson, Andy Foster, Nicola Young, Johnny Overton and Helene Ritchie – all failed all to gain more than a single-digit percentage of the first preference vote in both polls.

Lester said it was encouraging to be out front in both polls, but he was well aware the only poll worth caring about was election day.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Andy Foster says there are still a lot of undecided voters out there.

"I'm well placed, but I've got to earn the votes of Wellingtonians. I'll be working hard for the next three weeks to make sure I do that," he said.

Leggett said he was feeling optimistic about his chances given his poll showed he was right in the mix.

He pointed out the company he hired to produce his poll was a Research Association New Zealand member, which made his data more credible than Lester's, as the company Lester hired was not a member.

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Keith Johnson says "anything can happen" in can STV election.

"If you want the definition of a bogus poll this is it," Leggett said.

Coughlan said the polling showed she could win the mayoralty, but her team was taking nothing for granted.

"My positive campaign is gaining momentum, and this has been verified by two independent Fairfax online Stuff polls of 16,000 and 3200 respondents showing me a clear winner on 35 per cent and 50 per cent respectively."

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Helene Ritchie says the poll results are rubbish.

Nicola Young was not concerned that neither poll had her among the frontrunners.

"Polls have been wrong before. There's only one poll that matters."

Andy Foster said the poll results needed to be taken with a grain of salt, given the high number of undecided voters.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Johnny Overton is bringing up the rear in both polls.

"If everyone who has told me they will vote for me, does so, then I'll have have more than 1 per cent."

Johnson also pointed to the large number of undecided voters and said "anything could happen" when preferences re-distributed.

Ritchie labelled the poll results "rubbish" and said the election itself was the only possible valid poll.

Johnny Overton has been approached for comment.

Lester's poll was conducted between September 8 and 10, while Leggett's poll was carried out between September 11 and 14.

LESTER'S POLL

Who would you vote for to be Mayor of Wellington?

* Justin Lester - 34.5 per cent

* Jo Coughlan - 17.5 per cent

* Nick Leggett - 17.4 per cent

* Helene Ritchie - 4.2 per cent

* Nicola Young - 3.5 per cent

* Andy Foster - 1.4 per cent

* Another candidate - 5.3 per cent

* Unsure - 16.3 per cent

Who is your second preference?

* Jo Coughlan - 19 per cent

* Nick Leggett - 17.4 per cent

* Andy Foster - 14.4 per cent

* Justin Lester - 13.1 per cent

* Nicola Young - 11.3 per cent

* Helene Ritchie - 3.9 per cent

* Another candidate - 4.5 per cent

* Unsure - 16.6 per cent

LEGGETT'S POLL

Who is your first preference to be Mayor of Wellington?

* Justin Lester - 19.6 per cent

* Nick Leggett - 19.2 per cent

* Jo Coughlan - 11.1 per cent

* Nicola Young - 3.5 per cent

* Andy Foster - 1.1 per cent

* Keith Johnson - 0.7 per cent

* Johnny Overton - 0.1 per cent

* Unsure - 43.8 per cent



Who is your second preference?

* Nick Leggett - 13 per cent

* Justin Lester - 12 per cent

* Jo Coughlan - 12 per cent

* Nicola Young - 5 per cent

* Andy Foster - 2 per cent

* Keith Johnson - 1 per cent

* Helene Ritchie - 1 per cent

* Johnny Overton - 0 per cent

* Unsure - 54 per cent

- Stuff