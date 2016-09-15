Mushrooms too stinky for school

Odour from mushroom farm sinks proposed new school site

Odour from a mushroom farm will affect children's learning so greatly that a new site will have to be found for a Hawke's Bay school.

The Maori language immersion school, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu, had planned to build new facilities on a site in Havelock North on land owned by the Ministry of Education.

Ministry Hawke's Bay and Gisborne director Roy Sye said it was important for all children to have the opportunity to learn in safe, healthy and comfortable environment.

"The new kura was going to be built on an Arataki Rd site in Havelock North owned by the ministry. However an environmental evaluation of the site has led us to conclude that the site is not suitable for educational purposes," he said.

"The evaluation report found the Arataki Rd site is likely to be affected by odour emissions from a nearby mushroom farm, which we've concluded would be a distraction to learning.

"The report is based on complaints records in the area, the predominant wind direction, and consideration of recommended separation distances from the mushroom farm."

The kura's current premises were too small and had caused a number of children to be turned away.

"We have now identified a new preferred site in the Hastings area and a final decision will be made as soon as practicable," Sye said.

"We will work with the kura on the site selection and the design of their new buildings with the aim of having them open by the end of 2018."

Education Minister Hekia Parata this week announced the redevelopment of Flaxmere College and Kimi Ora Community School worth a combined $19 million.

Earlier in the year new classrooms for schools with growing roles were announced, including four at Havelock North Primary School, and two each at Te Mata School and Lucknow School worth $4 million.

- Stuff