Officer had weapons concern

Policeman feared car occupants had weapons

A police officer charged with assault was worried an abusive drunk man might have a weapon.

A police officer charged with assaulting a drunk man he had dragged out of a car was concerned that the group had weapons.

The Porirua officer, whose name is suppressed, was giving evidence in his own defence in Wellington District Court on Thursday. He has pleaded not guilty to assault.

Tyler James was in the back seat of a car stopped for drunk driving. The car had been seen weaving in its lane on its way from Wellington to Porirua. All four in the car had been drinking most of the evening.

Police stopped the car near Elsdon Park in Porirua after midnight on September 24, 2014.

The officer said James was abusive and did not stop.

When he asked him to get out of the car, James replied with more abuse so the officer thought it would help calm things down if he removed James.

As he dragged James from the car, he said he accidently hit him in the face with an open palm. James said it was a closed fist to the face.

The officer said he became concerned that there could be weapons in the car and the other occupants were being rarked up by James.

He and James fell on to the ground and the officer admitted hitting James several times to the head and ribs, thinking he had a cellphone in his hand that he might use as a weapon.

His lawyer, Letizea Ord, asked him why he did not tell James he was under arrest,

"No one more than I wishes I had said those words, but it all happened so quickly and turned into the highly wound situation it became," the officer said.

He said he always intended it to be an arrest but he had failed to say it.

James had told the court he had received bruising and a cut to the head and needed a day off work.

Judge Arthur Tompkins has reserved his decision.

