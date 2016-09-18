Inside the new-look Wellington Sevens

'Revitalised' experience at Wellington Sevens to include party zones in stands

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ A fan at the Wellington Sevens 2016 at Westpac Stadium.

The Wellington Sevens are in for a facelift.

A "revitalised" sevens plan will include a party zone in the stands where "rugby meets rave" to entice people back to the game.

A number of proposed changes including a "fizz and food alley" and match-up of Wellington bars with competing teams were outlined at a recent meeting of Wellington retailers.

CAMERON BURNELL/ FAIRFAX NZ Phelix Gazzard-Steel, at the Wellington Sevens 2016 Costume Competition.

The capital's biggest party had struggled in recent years with dwindling attendance. About 14,000 people turned up to Westpac Stadium on the Saturday this year, and 15,500 on Sunday at a ground with a capacity of 34,500.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah Kitchen and Nikita Howe all dressed up for the Wellington Sevens.

Tickets for next year's sevens go on sale on September 28 and some changes are already being advertised on the website.

National President of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand said he was excited about the new-look sevens tournament.

The vision for a "revitalised Wellington Sevens experience" was outlined by New Zealand Rugby spokeswoman Danielle Genty-Nott at a Wellington retail meeting.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Empty seats at the 2016 Wellington Sevens.

"It is time for a change and to elevate the status of it and bring it back," Genty-Nott said.

Proposals included a "fizz and food alley" that would combine the Beervana and Wellington On a Plate experience with the rugby. And matching 16 bars in Wellington to host each of the 16 teams.

The plan for a "mix zone" or party zones in the stadium with DJs in each section was also raised.

Wellington Sevens general manager Steve Dunbar said a range of entertainment, and food and beverage options were being considered for the 2017. "We're continuing to talk to our fans and partners about what they'd like to see over the Sevens weekend," Dunbar said. ﻿Tickets for the 2017 Wellington Sevens go on sale on September 28. On their website, the "mix zone" is billed as sections northern end of the ground where "rugby meets rave". They promise a chance to "experience the Wellington Sevens as you've never seen it before." Wellington Sevens needs to keep apace with evolving trends and tastes to remain relevant, National President of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand Mike Egan said. "People that may have been a few years ago will welcome change and innovation," Egan said the interesting things happening on the food and music scene in Wellington was all part of wider Sevens conversation. Egan, who owns of Boulcott St Bistro and other several bars and restaurants around Wellington, would love to participate in the proposed matching scheme. He would like to provide "a home away from home" for a smaller, interesting team like Kenya or Georgia he said. "As long as it is not Australia," Egan said.

- Stuff