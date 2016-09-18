CuriousCity: Wellington tide timers tell no tall tales

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Tide timers: Glen Rowe, LINZ (Land Information New Zealand) Senior Tide Officer, and Nick Boyens, Greater Wellington Regional Council Team Leader, Hydrology.

For spontaneous or casual beachgoers, the timing of tides may seem an inexact science - the dampness of sand, the shine on shells, guesswork about the distance between beachside parking lots and water.

For many boaties and shipping firms, precise calculations about tidal predictions are of crucial commercial importance.

Port companies, regional councils and Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) work together on maintaining a system of tide gauges to accurately predict the timing of low and high tides years in advance.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ No frills: A network of tide gauges like this forecast high and low tides some 3 years into the future.

Individual tide gauges are not spectacular to look at, but form part of a network of about 50 permanent tide gauges extending across New Zealand and even into Antarctica.

A gauge at Wellington's waterfront, on Queen's Wharf, had a pipe or "stilling well" extending downward, but many varieties are used.

In Wellington, Glen Rowe and Nick Boyens are most familiar with the machines and calculations so many boaties, fishermen and maritime traders depend on.

Rowe, LINZ senior tide officer, says the two key influences on tides are gravitational pull from the moon and sun.

The sun, however, has only 46 per cent of the influence on those forces as the moon has.

Sensors below the gauge detect water levels, and people use software to rule out any anomalous readings.

Variations of lunar and solar movements are factored into the calculations.

"They record the water level every minute," says Boyens, Hydrology Team Leader at Greater Wellington Regional Council. "At the lower end of it is an inlet pipe."

The technology can record water levels down to the millimetre, Boyens adds.

Rowe and Boyens say a range of commercial and recreational users avidly consume available tide data in newspapers, smartphone apps, and official websites.

Next to the tide gauge, a tsunami gauge keeps track of variations in water levels, but runs calculations ten times a second.

It feeds into another network using radio links, cellphone networks and satellite feeds to GNS Science in Lower Hutt.

It takes decades, even generations of records and data to build an accurate picture of sea level trends. And the tide gauge technology can also predict another trend.

For those who don't believe sea levels are rising, the gauges have news for you.

Rowe says the sea's rising here by about 1.7 to 1.8mm each year.

That figure's based on patterns discerned from 60 years of data and doesn't mean the pace of change won't accelerate.

