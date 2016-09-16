Wet weekend ahead for some

MetService predict heavy rains for central New Zealand over the weekend

METSERVICE The MetService says the rainfall has the potential to cause flooding and slips.

The MetService have issued a severe weather warning, predicting heavy rain for the upper South Island and lower North Island.

People are advised that streams and rivers are likely to rise, and surface flooding and slips are possible.

A very moist northwesterly airstream covers central New Zealand ahead of a front, which is expected to move slowly across the upper South Island tonight and then onto the lower North Island on Saturday.

Heavy rain has been falling on the West Coast and about the Tararua Range through much of Friday.

Another 60 to 90mm is forecast for Buller, northwest Nelson, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, also the Marlborough Sounds on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, for the Tararua Range and Mt Taranaki, periods of heavy rain are expected on Friday and through most of Saturday, with a further 70 to 130mm forecast.

These amounts are in addition to what had already fallen on Friday.

- Stuff