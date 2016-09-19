An election debate with a twist in Wellington

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Wellington mayoral candidate Helene Ritchie whips out her umbrella to shield herself from the water pistol barrage that follows speaking too long at the Aro Valley election debate.

Campaigning isn't all knocking on doors and kissing babies - sometimes you've got to deal with a room full of rowdy voters toting water pistols and wearing fluorescent cowboy hats.

At least, that's how local politics works in Wellington, where election campaigns feature the odd anomaly like the Aro Valley election debate.

Those Wellingtonians brave enough to be in the running for mayor, the Lambton ward and the regional council put themselves through this test of courage at the Aro Valley Community Centre on Monday night.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. It paid to be at the Aro Valley Community Centre early if you wanted a seat.

About 200 people crammed into the tiny room. They came to heckle, they came to clap and they came to spray water at any candidate who spoke too long.

Another 50 or so people had to settle for watching through the window, such was the popularity of the event.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. So many people turned up to the Aro Valley Community Centre that the late-comers had to watch from outside.

The debate topics spanned everything from the big issues like transport and the airport runway extension, down to what the council should be doing to make sure people sort their recycling properly.

Candidates who championed light rail were largely clapped, candidates who talked up big roading projects and duplicate Mt Victoria and Terrace tunnels were mostly jeered.

Mayoral candidate Jo Coughlan knew she was up against it in the respect, but she stuck to her guns and promised the audience she would deliver better infrastructure if elected mayor.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Wellington mayoral candidates Keith Johnson, Nicola Young, Nick Leggett, Helene Ritchie and Jo Coughlan (centre) were right in the melee at the Aro Valley election debate.

"The first thing I'm going to do is blast those tunnels through because we need those four lanes to the planes."

Nick Leggett copped a couple of boos for "supporting Jo on the roads". But he also managed to squeeze off a couple of lines about promoting the capital's culture and arts before the crowd noise drowned him out.

"If ever there was a meeting that told me I'm not in Porirua any longer, this is it," he said.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Mayoral candidates Justin Lester and Andy Foster enjoy watching their fellow candidates field questions from the feisty audience.

Keith Johnson criticised the council's "big spending" culture, then used a fair chunk of his allotted speaking time to plug his website.

Helene Ritchie took to the stage with her umbrella in hand, just in case she wanted to deliver a "long speech".

She talked up her desire to increase green space and reminded the audience of her decades of experience in government, leaving them wondering with the line: "I'm the most experienced candidate - in all sorts of ways."

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Nick Leggett realises he's not in Porirua anymore.

Young delivered the best double entendre of the night when she complemented the Town Hall's "glorious organ" as she talked about the need to get the hall open again.

She managed to compose herself long enough to also promote her polices of freezing rates and cutting council spending.

Andy Foster rattled off all the reasons he thought Wellington was already great - it's environment, it's quality of life and its CBD - then he talked about how he planned to making those things even better.

Justin Lester called the meeting the "pinnacle of the campaign" and then explained how he would deliver a "balanced" transport network, more affordable housing and more people earning a living wage.

Johnny Overton wasn't there, but he got something mention when the MC mistakenly called Keith Johnson, "Keith Overton".

- Stuff