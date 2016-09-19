The Terrace was closed on Monday evening as fire and police attended a call-out at the Treasury building.

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' on The Terrace in inner-city Wellington.

Metlink has advised bus travellers to expect delays.

The Terrace closed due to incident by police/fire Services - Expect Delays https://t.co/zgMvdKyHqE — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) September 19, 2016

Police said it was a fire call out and they understood someone had seen smoke.

They were there to secure the area and block the road, a spokeswoman said.

The Fire Service was not immediately able to comment.

One report on Twitter suggested the Treasury building was at the centre of the call-out.

Any ideas what’s going on outside no 1 The Terrace? Fire engines. Police. The works. — Adam Roland (adro) (@adamroland) September 19, 2016

