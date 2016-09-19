Buses diverted due to 'incident'
Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' on The Terrace in inner-city Wellington.
Metlink has advised bus travellers to expect delays.
The Terrace closed due to incident by police/fire Services - Expect Delays https://t.co/zgMvdKyHqE— Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) September 19, 2016
Police said it was a fire call out and they understood someone had seen smoke.
They were there to secure the area and block the road, a spokeswoman said.
The Fire Service was not immediately able to comment.
One report on Twitter suggested the Treasury building was at the centre of the call-out.
Any ideas what’s going on outside no 1 The Terrace? Fire engines. Police. The works.— Adam Roland (adro) (@adamroland) September 19, 2016
- Stuff