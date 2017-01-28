Flash mob celebrates Chinese New Year video

A flash mob celebrated the start of Chinese New Year outside Te Papa.

 A flash mob appeared in front of Te Papa in Wellington on Saturday to celebrate Chinese New Year.

January 28 is the first day of the year of the rooster and celebrations last for a fortnight.

Zongguang Guo, from the China Cultural Centre, said people from the local Chinese community, as well as people from China had turned out for the flash mob event.

Bailey Jiang, Emma Jiang, and Yian Liu, all 8, prepare to perform for the Chinese New Year outside Te Papa in Wellington.
TOM HUNT/FAIRFAX NZ



"The local [Chinese] people here want to take the chance to present the Chinese culture to the local people to let them know about China," he said. 

It is said those born in the year of the rooster are hard-working, courageous and independent.

A flash mob appeared outside Te Papa in celebration of Chinese New Year.
Tom Hunt



Celebrations for the Chinese New Year would last about a month with events around New Zealand.

 - Stuff

