Traffic island, or safety hazard?

Outrage over Parkway Rise traffic island in Wainuiomata

NUI NATTER 2/FACEBOOK This traffic island has been put in the middle of a Lower Hutt road as part of a housing development.

It's meant to be a traffic calming device. Instead, a concrete island plonked in the middle of a busy Lower Hutt road has enraged motorists.

The traffic island was installed in Parkway, Wainuiomata, on Friday as part of plans for a new housing development, and was approved by Hutt City Council.

But for the moment, it appears merely to be an obstruction, forcing cars to swerve out of their lanes to avoid it.

NUI NATTER 2/FACEBOOK Residents have labelled the island a safety issue.

Wainuiomata councillor Campbell Barry has blasted it as "a bit of an amateur mistake", and residents have been voicing their anger on a community social media page.

"I was close to hitting this on my motorcycle last night as it's not visible enough when following other vehicles," one said.

SUPPLIED The draft plan for the Parkway Rise development in Wainuiomata, which shows the traffic islands in the bottom left-hand corner which have been installed on Parkway.

"When I saw that on Friday I immediately thought someone was gonna smoke that and have a crash or worse," another added.

The road is normally a 60kmh zone, and runs alongside Wainuiomata High School. A 30kmh temporary speed limit is now in place.

Road markings will eventually be adjusted to mean the lane won't contain the obstruction, but Barry said there was "no good reason" why the island was put there before the remarking was carried out.

The contractor, John Walsh Ltd, said it was simply following instructions.

"We were given instructions, and carried out the plan accordingly," Vince Brady, of John Walsh Ltd, said.

"I heard there's been a bit of uproar ... but we had to put it where we were told to put it.

"I think it's the council's issue."

"IT'S A STUFF-UP"

Barry said the plans the council had approved clearly showed each lane was free from obstruction, which had to be adhered to.

"It will all make sense once it's completed. It's a stuff-up by them [the contractors], so now it's a case of putting it right."

Barry said council staff has also ordered better safety measures.

A council spokesperson said: "When [we] become aware a mistake had been made by the contractor we visited them on site immediately. They agreed to put in an appropriate traffic management plan while the work required to widen the road could be done."

The island was installed as part of plans developed by Cuttriss Consultants for a new housing project.

Company director Colin McElwain said: "It seems people have come through and grabbed cones and dragged them off down the walkway, which has made a mess of the traffic control that was there."

The multimillion-dollar Parkway Rise project is made up of close to 70 sections. Construction began early this year and is due to be completed by the end of September.

