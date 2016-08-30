Contractors race to widen Wainuiomata road after traffic island botch-up

Fairfax NZ Wainuiomata traffic island on Parkway has enraged motorists.

Stop-go traffic management has been put in place around a traffic island after a botch-up by roading contractors in Lower Hutt.

The traffic island was installed in Parkway, Wainuiomata, on Friday as part of plans for a new housing development.

The plan had been approved by Hutt City Council, yet contractors made "a mistake" by installing a concrete traffic island before widening the road, a council spokeswoman said on Monday.

FAIRFAX NZ Hutt City Council says the traffic island on Parkway in Wainuiomata was mistakenly installed by roading contractors before the road was widened.

On Tuesday a lane had been closed and road workers were directing traffic through the spot while a digger worked on the site.

The stop-go system will be in place until the road-widening is complete, the spokeswoman said, which was expected to be Wednesday.

"Stop-go management was part of the road-widening plan. The temporary traffic management plan in place at the moment is on top of the planned stop-go management to account for the island being placed before the road-widening happened."

The community has voiced it's horror over the fact the island was plonked on the road, cutting right into the left-hand lane.

Wainuiomata councillor Campbell Barry said if anything, the whole situation was a "lesson in common sense".

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist or even a roading engineer to know you don't put a traffic island in before you widen a road."

Both council and Barry were adamant the botch-up resulted in no extra cost to ratepayers.

"That [cost] is all on the developers," Barry said.

The island is intended to allow vehicles to turn into the new development, once it's complete, without slowing down traffic.

