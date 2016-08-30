Contractors race to widen Wainuiomata road after traffic island botch-up
Stop-go traffic management has been put in place around a traffic island after a botch-up by roading contractors in Lower Hutt.
The traffic island was installed in Parkway, Wainuiomata, on Friday as part of plans for a new housing development.
The plan had been approved by Hutt City Council, yet contractors made "a mistake" by installing a concrete traffic island before widening the road, a council spokeswoman said on Monday.
On Tuesday a lane had been closed and road workers were directing traffic through the spot while a digger worked on the site.
The stop-go system will be in place until the road-widening is complete, the spokeswoman said, which was expected to be Wednesday.
"Stop-go management was part of the road-widening plan. The temporary traffic management plan in place at the moment is on top of the planned stop-go management to account for the island being placed before the road-widening happened."
The community has voiced it's horror over the fact the island was plonked on the road, cutting right into the left-hand lane.
Wainuiomata councillor Campbell Barry said if anything, the whole situation was a "lesson in common sense".
"It doesn't take a rocket scientist or even a roading engineer to know you don't put a traffic island in before you widen a road."
Both council and Barry were adamant the botch-up resulted in no extra cost to ratepayers.
"That [cost] is all on the developers," Barry said.
The island is intended to allow vehicles to turn into the new development, once it's complete, without slowing down traffic.
