Traffic flowing again after pedestrian hit

NICHOLAS BOYACK/ FAIRFAX NZ The serious crash unit at the scene of the accident.

Traffic is now flowing freely after a a pedestrian was struck by a truck in Lower Hutt.

Emergency services rushed to Queens Drive after the accident on Thursday afternoon.

The injured person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening.

NICHOLAS BOYACK/ FAIRFAX NZ A police photographer at the scene of the serious accident in Queens Drive, Lower Hutt.

The incident caused significant traffic delays in the area, with police earlier urging motorists to avoid the area or delay their travel.

The police serious crash unit are investigating what happened.

- Stuff