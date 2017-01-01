Hutt News

Youth crime meeting seeks solutions

Upper Hutt city councillor and BPW member Angela McLeod will chair the public meeting on youth crime.

"There is a small percentage causing a lot of havoc for people."

Second Alvarez makes her name

Catherine Alvarez maintained a family tradition by becoming head girl at Sacred Heart College.

Alvarez family produces second head girl.

Quake rattles capital

Quake

A moderate 4.8-magnitude earthquake has struck north of Wellington and was widely felt.

HNZ pretty vacant

A Housing New Zealand property at Cambridge Terrace, Epuni, is demolished in 2015.

Hutt Mayor wants answers on 17,000sqm of vacant land in Lower Hutt.

A flavour and spice fiesta

Children from the Indian Cultural Society after a performance of traditional dance. The Society is hosting a food fiesta ...

The Indian Food and Spice Fiesta will serve up the kind of fare you won't get in restaurants.

One year sports pilot success

Prime Minister Bill English speaks at the Play.Sport event in Upper Hutt. Fergusson Intermediate student leader Maia ...

Coleman would like to see Govt sports programme in Hutt and Auckland schools extended through the country.

Filling a housing need in Hutt Valley

Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro (left) with Koraunui Marae manager Henrietta Gemmell and marae ...

New emergency transition house in Naenae will provide support for women and children.

What's been washing up on Petone Beach?

A strange sawdust-like substance washed up on Petone Beach is a mix of seaweed, grass and other organic material. ...

It looked like wet sawdust had washed up on the beach at Petone, but what exactly was it?

Thanks, I'll have a tea with that

Kevin Bold, owner of the 1865 Stonestead property.

Stonestead one of the oldest houses in the Upper Hutt area is for sale

Wickets aplenty at TMP

Upper Hutt players on a celebration high after taking another wicket in Pearce Cup cricket at Trentham Memorial Park on ...

With 15 wickets in 40 overs Upper Hutt cricket has their fancied Taita opponents in a Pearce Cup tangle.

Upper Hutt's Queens Birthday musical offerings

The Queen's Birthday Music Festival n Upper Hutt features Don McGlashan and Shayne Carter together.

Impressive offerings for Upper Hutt festival

One million lucky for Cleveland

Millionth visitor Cleveland Tekau, 9, receives a signed Wellington Saints basketball from council community hub manager ...

One million proved a lucky number for Cleveland Tekau (9) from Taita Central School.

Club tries a different tack

The view from Lowry Bay Yacht Club. The club is holding a 24-hour endurance race, the first of its kind in Wellington.

A one-of-a-kind sailing race is coming to Wellington and skippers are on the lookout for crew if you're game

Wellington in watercolour

The wild Wellington weather, captured by Pearson's brush.

Everyone has their favourite spots in Wellignton to visit and one artist has recreated hers in watercolour for her first solo show.

HOBM lose to Upper Hutt

HOBM's George Amosa finds himself some space against Upper Hutt. Upper Hutt won the encounter 33-23.

 Poor start by Hutt clubs to rugby season.

Cinderella gets a makeover in new musical

Shayna Tattersfield, left, plays Cindy Rella in the upcoming Be-Bop-A-Lula musical by Hutt City Musical Theatre along ...

The swinging sixties are coming to town with a new musical from the Hutt City Musical Theatre

Sixty years of biscuits

Sam Gibson and Cordy Banks from the Waiwhetu Pippins set up their stall to sell Girl Guide biscuits.

The biscuit recipe remains the same - as does the popularity

At home in Wainui

Josh Briggs has found a home for himself in Wainuiomata as a politician. He first stood for the community board when he ...

Josh Briggs an unlikely politician.

Paint galore at kindergarten colour walk

Gio, Rory and Luke from Waiwhetu Kindergarten get stuck into some digging. The kindergarten is hosting a Family Colour ...

All that's needed is an old T-shirt and a good throwing arm

Hutt's plan for debt

The Hutt City Council's draft plan is your chance to have a say on how the council should pay for future growth.

Do you want to see Hutt City grow and how are you prepared to pay for it?

'It's not all blood and guts'

Wendy Baker will be marking 21 years with the Wellington Free Ambulance later this year.

Work stopped being a chore for Wellington paramedic Wendy Baker more than 20 years ago.

Rates rise for Hutt residents

Mayor Ray Wallace commended all the nominees.

Hutt City set to spend $39 million on Hutt River Promenade.

Council U-turn on living wage

Retired economist Prue Hyman (in red) speaks in favour of the living wage at a Hutt City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Hutt City Council moves step closer to a living wage.

Mall shops to reopen

The exposed section of the Queensgate mall is to be wrapped in plastic, to weather-proof the quake-damaged building.

Queensgate shops shut by demolition work will reopen on April 6.

More works on Rimutaka road

The latest road works on the Rimutaka Hill Road are on the Featherston side, about 4km from the summit.

Delays likely for the next month as tight corner on Featherston side is widened.

Seeds puts his talent on record

Finn Seeds in record breaking form at Newtown Park.

Hutt International Boys School's Finn Seeds continued his record-breaking athletics form on the Hutt Zone College competition.

Fatal crash mum guilty

Valencia Skipper and daughter Saphire, who died in a crash in Hastings in January, 2016.

Mum whose 2-year-old died in crash pleads guilty to driving on P.

New era for Wainui Mall

Shirley Walker emerges from Wainuiomata's near empty mall. She is pleased to hear the mall has new owners but still ...

Margaret's a lifer

Margaret Cousins loves the view from her Normandale house. It was the state of roads in the suburb that resulted in her ...

Veteran councillor has no thoughts of quitting.

Pallas pots top job

Junior White Sox softball captain Pallas Potter has moved to first base.

Softballer Pallas Potter looking for a US scholarship.

