Youth crime meeting seeks solutions
"There is a small percentage causing a lot of havoc for people."
Second Alvarez makes her name
Alvarez family produces second head girl.
Quake rattles capital
A moderate 4.8-magnitude earthquake has struck north of Wellington and was widely felt.
HNZ pretty vacant
Hutt Mayor wants answers on 17,000sqm of vacant land in Lower Hutt.
A flavour and spice fiesta
The Indian Food and Spice Fiesta will serve up the kind of fare you won't get in restaurants.
One year sports pilot success
Coleman would like to see Govt sports programme in Hutt and Auckland schools extended through the country.
Filling a housing need in Hutt Valley
New emergency transition house in Naenae will provide support for women and children.
What's been washing up on Petone Beach?
It looked like wet sawdust had washed up on the beach at Petone, but what exactly was it?
Thanks, I'll have a tea with that
Stonestead one of the oldest houses in the Upper Hutt area is for sale
Wickets aplenty at TMP
With 15 wickets in 40 overs Upper Hutt cricket has their fancied Taita opponents in a Pearce Cup tangle.
Upper Hutt's Queens Birthday musical offerings
Impressive offerings for Upper Hutt festival
One million lucky for Cleveland
One million proved a lucky number for Cleveland Tekau (9) from Taita Central School.
Club tries a different tack
A one-of-a-kind sailing race is coming to Wellington and skippers are on the lookout for crew if you're game
Wellington in watercolour
Everyone has their favourite spots in Wellignton to visit and one artist has recreated hers in watercolour for her first solo show.
HOBM lose to Upper Hutt
Poor start by Hutt clubs to rugby season.
Cinderella gets a makeover in new musical
The swinging sixties are coming to town with a new musical from the Hutt City Musical Theatre
Sixty years of biscuits
The biscuit recipe remains the same - as does the popularity
At home in Wainui
Josh Briggs an unlikely politician.
Paint galore at kindergarten colour walk
All that's needed is an old T-shirt and a good throwing arm
Hutt's plan for debt
Do you want to see Hutt City grow and how are you prepared to pay for it?
'It's not all blood and guts'
Work stopped being a chore for Wellington paramedic Wendy Baker more than 20 years ago.
Rates rise for Hutt residents
Hutt City set to spend $39 million on Hutt River Promenade.
Council U-turn on living wage
Hutt City Council moves step closer to a living wage.
Mall shops to reopen
Queensgate shops shut by demolition work will reopen on April 6.
More works on Rimutaka road
Delays likely for the next month as tight corner on Featherston side is widened.
Seeds puts his talent on record
Hutt International Boys School's Finn Seeds continued his record-breaking athletics form on the Hutt Zone College competition.
Fatal crash mum guilty
Mum whose 2-year-old died in crash pleads guilty to driving on P.
New era for Wainui Mall
Shirley Walker emerges from Wainuiomata's near empty mall. She is pleased to hear the mall has new owners but still plans to move to Masterton to be near better shopping.
Margaret's a lifer
Veteran councillor has no thoughts of quitting.
Pallas pots top job
Softballer Pallas Potter looking for a US scholarship.
A Life Story - Final chapter in bookseller's life
From Samoan church to the big screen
IDEA Services taken to human rights body
