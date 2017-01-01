Stranger approaches children
Porirua children offered a ride to school by a stranger knew exactly what to do, principal says.
Adventure park for Porirua?
Excitement is building over a possible mountain bike adventure haven in Porirua.
Century-old church for sale
Want to make a "prophet"? Then this former church could be for you.
Suppression for alleged abductor
Name suppression has been extended for man accused of trying to snatch three-year-old girl.
Committed members keep the rowing club fires burning
An Easter reunion at Porirua Rowing Club will bring out the stories.
Tawa woman, author at 21
Erin Donohue has plenty to be proud of and she's beginning to accept it.
Setefano dons the gear for Sky Challenge, again
It's nearly that time to don the gear and climb the stairs.
Abduction drama: A mum's instinct
Jo Alderice scooped a stranger's child away and hid her with her own, an attacker crashing after her.
Look Who's Talking: Paul Sayers
Pro-wrestling is a bit like Shortland Street - according to one man in tights.
Dear Lynda, love from Joan
Penpals meet for the first time after exchanging letters for 53 years.
The small moving the big
Piloting business makes for steep learning curve for Joe and Hollie Howland.
Family reunited with stolen caravan
Police discover missing caravan in Porirua, and return it to Kapiti.
'Anyone who moved would die'
Maarametua Williams' methamphetamine addiction cost her everything - except her will to survive.
Alarm over molester's parole
Mayors call for calm after release of Brendan Nolan sparks threats from residents.
One eye on nationals
Volleyball is on the up at Porirua's Mana College after regional win.
One game at a time
Porirua's premier rugby coaches won't look past their first game.
Stepping out from the counter
After 25 years of scooping ice cream a Porirua dairy owner is "semi-retiring".
30,000 scones and counting
A Wellington cafe owner claims he has the best cheese scones in town.
Principal on year in top job
John Murdoch is as positive as ever about Porirua's Mana College.
Dread at paedophile release
Reassurance seems impossible for victim of paedophile artist due to be released from prison.
Living Wage to be debated again
Will Porirua pay a living wage for council workers this time around?
Thompson knows her audience
Kapiti Mana's new top cop promises to be seen in the community.
Rogerson back into Wests groove
The centre-back is ready for Central League after a successful u17 World Cup qualifying campaign.
No swinging 60s in Porirua
It was beauty and baby competitions in the early decades of the city.
TJ Perenara keeps it real
The All Black and Hurricane was a big hit speaking to kids from his hometown.
Dangerous school bus squash
College staff resort to ferrying their students home in their own cars over dangerously packed buses.
Tawa performer headed to USA
Wellingtonian Brianna Anglesey's dream to study performing arts in the USA has come true.
No Easter trading for capital
There wasn't enough time to consult on trading rules, the Wellington City Council says.
A flipping good time
Don't play with your food - except on Shrove Tuesday.
Bondy: 'I just had the will to survive'
Ann Bondy clung to her kayak in the Waimakariri River, teeth chattering uncontrollably.
A Life Story - Final chapter in bookseller's life
From Samoan church to the big screen
IDEA Services taken to human rights body
Editorial: A chilling crime in London
Youth crime meeting seeks solutions
Lions tour screenings uncertain
Major earthquake could split Wellington region into 'seven islands'
US President Donald Trump suffers humiliating defeat as he pulls healthcare vote
Polly Gillespie and Grant Kereama leave The Hits after contract ends, but say they're not retiring
The story of Kaikoura's Tombstone Rock
Expressway has inconsistent effect on Kapiti businesses
Donald Trump's tweets a distraction from decisions being made at the White House
$6.5m Lotto Powerball winners kept lucky ticket hidden for almost a fortnight
From Adrian Russell Ajao to Khalid Masood: The transformation of the British-born attacker who terrorised London