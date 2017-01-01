Kapi Mana News

Stranger approaches children

Papakowhai School pupils were offered a ride to school by a stranger. (File photo)

Porirua children offered a ride to school by a stranger knew exactly what to do, principal says.

Adventure park for Porirua?

Riders at Christchurch's new adventure park could get air like this in Porirua one day.

Excitement is building over a possible mountain bike adventure haven in Porirua.

Century-old church for sale

St Philip's Church in Paremata, Porirua, needs a new home.

Want to make a "prophet"? Then this former church could be for you.

Suppression for alleged abductor

Whitby upper lake walkway at Exploration Way.

Name suppression has been extended for man accused of trying to snatch three-year-old girl.

Committed members keep the rowing club fires burning

Allan Jones, third from right, founder of Porirua Rowing Club in 1967, with the relocated clubrooms at Onepoto on ...

An Easter reunion at Porirua Rowing Club will bring out the stories.

Tawa woman, author at 21

Erin Donohue, from Tawa, has written a book for young adults. She overcame mental illness and anorexia to do it.

Erin Donohue has plenty to be proud of and she's beginning to accept it.

Setefano dons the gear for Sky Challenge, again

From left, Porirua volunteer firefighters Osi Meavao, Xan Ioane, Alamaine Thomas and Paul Setefano will take part in the ...

It's nearly that time to don the gear and climb the stairs.

Abduction drama: A mum's instinct

x

Jo Alderice scooped a stranger's child away and hid her with her own, an attacker crashing after her.

Look Who's Talking: Paul Sayers

Paul Sayers kicks Mitch Grey during a wrestling match.

Pro-wrestling is a bit like Shortland Street - according to one man in tights.

Dear Lynda, love from Joan

Joan Tradup, left, and Lynda Stedman have been penpals for 53 years and met for the first time this year when Joan ...

Penpals meet for the first time after exchanging letters for 53 years.

The small moving the big

Joe and Hollie Howland own the Whitby-based piloting business J Howland Piloting, which has been operating about nine months.

Piloting business makes for steep learning curve for Joe and Hollie Howland.

Family reunited with stolen caravan

The caravan stolen from an Otaihanga family's home last week was rediscovered on Tuesday.

Police discover missing caravan in Porirua, and return it to Kapiti.

'Anyone who moved would die'

Worth everything: Maarametua's 16 year addiction to methamphetamine is finally over.

Maarametua Williams' methamphetamine addiction cost her everything - except her will to survive.

Alarm over molester's parole

"Be on guard," one of Brendan Nolan's victim says about his release from prison this week.

Mayors call for calm after release of Brendan Nolan sparks threats from residents.

One eye on nationals

The Wellington region boys volleyball champs 2017, Mana College.

Volleyball is on the up at Porirua's Mana College after regional win.

One game at a time

Northern United will be looking for defence like this when the Swindale Shield kicks off.

Porirua's premier rugby coaches won't look past their first game.

Stepping out from the counter

Suman Tailor is retiring from the Whitby Lakeside Dairy he's owned and operated for 25 years.

After 25 years of scooping ice cream a Porirua dairy owner is "semi-retiring".

30,000 scones and counting

Say cheese: Lisandro Walfisch says his cheeses scones are world famous in Tawa.

A Wellington cafe owner claims he has the best cheese scones in town.

Principal on year in top job

Mana College principal John Murdoch said his super power would be flying - to get to school faster.

John Murdoch is as positive as ever about Porirua's Mana College.

Dread at paedophile release

One of the victims of convicted child molester Brendan Nolan has spoken out. Nolan is due to be released from prison ...

Reassurance seems impossible for victim of paedophile artist due to be released from prison.

Living Wage to be debated again

The Living Wage submitters to Porirua City Council's annual plan in May, 2016.

Will Porirua pay a living wage for council workers this time around?

Thompson knows her audience

Inspector Tracey Thompson, Kapiti Mana Police's new area commander, at her powhiri at Takapuwahia Marae on February 27 ...

Kapiti Mana's new top cop promises to be seen in the community.

Rogerson back into Wests groove

Josh Rogerson, left, and Elijah Just with the well-earned OFC Championship trophy.

The centre-back is ready for Central League after a successful u17 World Cup qualifying campaign.

No swinging 60s in Porirua

The "Secrets of Life" film could only be screened to segregated audiences.

It was beauty and baby competitions in the early decades of the city.

TJ Perenara keeps it real

All Blacks TJ Perenara, left, and Dane Coles with Porirua College student Ram Al-Lham at the police college on Friday as ...

The All Black and Hurricane was a big hit speaking to kids from his hometown.

Dangerous school bus squash

Aotea College principal Kate Gainsford said she was frustrated at the transport options for her students.

College staff resort to ferrying their students home in their own cars over dangerously packed buses.

Tawa performer headed to USA

Brianna Anglesey is off to study music in America. the Tawa College student has been accepted into The Young American's ...

Wellingtonian Brianna Anglesey's dream to study performing arts in the USA has come true.

No Easter trading for capital

Wellington retailers' tills will be silent this Easter Sunday.

There wasn't enough time to consult on trading rules, the Wellington City Council says.

A flipping good time

Melissa Bunn and daughter Sienna get ready to compete at the Plimmerton Pancake Flipping competition .

Don't play with your food - except on Shrove Tuesday.

Bondy: 'I just had the will to survive'

Ann Bondy during the mountain run of last month's Coast to Coast.

Ann Bondy clung to her kayak in the Waimakariri River, teeth chattering uncontrollably.

dominion post headlines

Crossword solutions: Saturday, March 25

A Life Story - Final chapter in bookseller's life

From Samoan church to the big screen video

The home hurdle

Flashback: NZ's great hoax

Patsy Reddy: Governor-General

Welly's bumper sports weekend

Smoking gun proves cover-up

IDEA Services taken to human rights body video

Editorial: A chilling crime in London

Saints take nail biter

Youth crime meeting seeks solutions

Expressway takes its toll video

Lions tour screenings uncertain

Family of killed soldier back NZDF video

Ad Feedback
special offers
Ad Feedback