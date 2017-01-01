Kapi Mana News

Stranger approaches children Porirua children offered a ride to school by a stranger knew exactly what to do, principal says.

Adventure park for Porirua? Excitement is building over a possible mountain bike adventure haven in Porirua.

Century-old church for sale Want to make a "prophet"? Then this former church could be for you.

Suppression for alleged abductor Name suppression has been extended for man accused of trying to snatch three-year-old girl.

Committed members keep the rowing club fires burning An Easter reunion at Porirua Rowing Club will bring out the stories.

Tawa woman, author at 21 Erin Donohue has plenty to be proud of and she's beginning to accept it.

Setefano dons the gear for Sky Challenge, again It's nearly that time to don the gear and climb the stairs.

Abduction drama: A mum's instinct Jo Alderice scooped a stranger's child away and hid her with her own, an attacker crashing after her.

Look Who's Talking: Paul Sayers Pro-wrestling is a bit like Shortland Street - according to one man in tights.

Dear Lynda, love from Joan Penpals meet for the first time after exchanging letters for 53 years.

The small moving the big Piloting business makes for steep learning curve for Joe and Hollie Howland.

Family reunited with stolen caravan Police discover missing caravan in Porirua, and return it to Kapiti.

'Anyone who moved would die' Maarametua Williams' methamphetamine addiction cost her everything - except her will to survive.

Alarm over molester's parole Mayors call for calm after release of Brendan Nolan sparks threats from residents.

One eye on nationals Volleyball is on the up at Porirua's Mana College after regional win.

One game at a time Porirua's premier rugby coaches won't look past their first game.

Stepping out from the counter After 25 years of scooping ice cream a Porirua dairy owner is "semi-retiring".

30,000 scones and counting A Wellington cafe owner claims he has the best cheese scones in town.

Principal on year in top job John Murdoch is as positive as ever about Porirua's Mana College.

Dread at paedophile release Reassurance seems impossible for victim of paedophile artist due to be released from prison.

Living Wage to be debated again Will Porirua pay a living wage for council workers this time around?

Thompson knows her audience Kapiti Mana's new top cop promises to be seen in the community.

Rogerson back into Wests groove The centre-back is ready for Central League after a successful u17 World Cup qualifying campaign.

No swinging 60s in Porirua It was beauty and baby competitions in the early decades of the city.

TJ Perenara keeps it real The All Black and Hurricane was a big hit speaking to kids from his hometown.

Dangerous school bus squash College staff resort to ferrying their students home in their own cars over dangerously packed buses.

Tawa performer headed to USA Wellingtonian Brianna Anglesey's dream to study performing arts in the USA has come true.

No Easter trading for capital There wasn't enough time to consult on trading rules, the Wellington City Council says.